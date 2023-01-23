Sanchez wins gold in the Weeping Water Girls Invite

The Schuyler girls' wrestling team was in action twice last week taking part in the Battle Creek Girls Invite on Jan. 16, and the Weeping Water Girls Invite Saturday.

The Warriors took home 15th in the Battle Creek invite and third at Weeping Water, as a team. Sinai Sanchez took home the highest spot on the team from either event with a gold in the Weeping Water invite.

Weeping Water Girls Invite

The Warrior girls finished third as a team with a team score of 133 points, 31.5 behind first place Papillion-LaVista. Schuyler had seven girls medal in the event with the lone gold coming from Sanchez.

Sanchez (19-5) won three matches on the day following a bye in the opening round. She would pin Bre'Ann Mitchell of Omaha Westview at 2:20, before also pinning Kaitlyn Ferguson of Millard West in the semifinal at the 4:27 mark. In the first-place match for the 105-pounders, Sanchez would win on a 5-0 decision over Carsyn McBride of Amherst to secure the gold.

The next highest finishers for the Warriors were Angela Velasquez and Hasley Salgado each claiming bronze.

Velasquez (19-8) went 4-1 on the day earning victories in her first two matches. In the first she would pin Piper Penny-Hall of Platteview at 3:49 and also pin Elizabeth Vice of Falls City with a 1:57 fall.

Velasquez would then fall in the semifinal to Piper Zatechka of Omaha Westside in 4:18. She would then bounce back and win her final two matches over Sheccid Vallin of Fremont with a pin at 2:51 and a pin in the 155-pound third-place match over Lanta Hitz of Wahoo at 2:55.

Salgado (18-8) finished the day 3-1 following a bye in the first round. She would go on to win her first match of the day over Cale Deseive of West Holt with a 3:00 fall, this match would be followed by Salgado's lone loss of the day with a fall at 3:02 to Bettie Chambers of Palmyra. Salgado would win her final two bouts of the day with a 6-0 decision over Cloe Mandel of West Point-Beemer and a pin over Jenah Jacobson of Millard South at the 2:27 mark in the 110-pound third-place match.

A trio of Warriors was able to finish fourth as Carolina Carveyal, Jessica Ortega and Lauren Wemhoff all claimed that fourth-place spot.

Carveyal (17-9) went 2-2 with each win coming off pinfalls. She also lost in her second match by pin and lost in the 190-pound third-place match via pinfall.

Ortega (13-11) also went 2-2 with both Ortega's wins coming from pins. She lost her first match off of a 9-0 major decision and lost in the 105-pound third-place match on a 9-6 decision.

Wemhoff (21-14) finished 4-2 on the day, three of her four wins came off pins and the other came from a medical forfeit. In her two losses, she fell via pin and then in the 130-pound third-place match in a 4-1 decision.

The final medalist was Nadia Pond (17-10) with a fifth-place finish. She finished 3-2 on the day with a win in the 115-pound fifth-place match in a 5-1 decision.

Battle Creek Girls Invite

The Schuyler girls finished 15th as a team with 62 points with three Warriors medaling. Ortega, Natalie Carreto and Gina Alba were the three to medal.

Ortega finished fifth following four losses and Carreto finished sixth after a 1-3 day. Alba went 2-2 on the day including a fall in the 190-pound third-place match.

The Schuyler girls also took part in a dual against West Point-Beemer (after deadline), the next time the Warriors are on the mat is Saturday in the Central Conference meet in Seward.