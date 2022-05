Sasha Perrin and Gage Stutzman win gold at Lakeview Invite

Sasha Perrin and Gage Stutzman were Howells-Dodge's led Jaguar track and field with gold medals on April 26 at the Lakeview Invite in Columbus.

Perrin posted the furthest shot put throw with a mark of 38 feet, 5 and 1/2 inches. She beat out teammate Sophie Dvorak by 2 feet, 1 and 1/2 inches. In addition to her gold in the shot put, the senior won silver in the discus with a throw of 128-2.

Stutzman was the first runner to complete the 3200-meter run. He posted a time of 11 minutes, 3.38 seconds for his first gold medal of the season. The sophomore won the race by 23.92 seconds.

Lance Brester took home three medals. He claimed silver in the high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 10 inches. In the two hurdle runs, the junior earned bronze. Brester's time in the 110 hurdles was 16.20 seconds and he posted a 300 time of of 43.13 seconds.

The boys 1600 relay team of Aiden Meyer, Levi Belina, R.J. Bayer and Brester finished second with a time of 3:38.59. Lakeview won the relay, clocking in at 3:34.50.

Blair Fiala, Abbey Pieper and Jestin Bayer each won an individual bronze medal. Fiala placed third in the 400 with a time of 1:04.26, Pieper recorded a high jump of 5 feet and Bayer's shot put throw was marked at 48-10.50.

The Howells-Dodge boys ended the meet in fifth place with 52 points. Lakeview won the meet with 165 points, 80 better than Malcolm in second place.

The Jaguar girls placed sixth with 43 points. Arlington won the meet with 106 points and Aquinas Catholic was the runner-up at 88.

Howells-Dodge competed most recently competed in the East Husker Conference meet Tuesday and the Bulldog Invite Wednesday in Humphrey.

Reach the Schuyler Sun sports staff at SCHsports@lee.net.

