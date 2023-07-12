The Schuyler 14U baseball completed their best season in program history on July 2 with a fourth-place finish in the Pony Division tournament.

After an 11-1 regular season, the Warriors earned the No. 2 seed in the 16-team tournament. They defeated Tekamah-Herman 16-1 and Logan View Gold 6-4 to earn a spot in the tournament semifinals.

They fell to the No. 3 seed West Point 7-1 in the semifinals. In the third-place game, Stanton bested Schuyler 4-1.

"We had 11 players on this team and every player contributed in one way or another," Ponies head coach Andy Yost said. "We won games with really consistent pitching. We had three really talented pitchers and consistent batting across the board."

Yost said he didn't know what to expect given there were only five returners from the year prior when they went 3-10. Those who made the jump from 12U to 14U provided instant impact at the next level.

"We were hoping for a successful season. We brought up six players from our 12U team that had moved up and we were 13-3 in 12U," Yost said. "We thought we would be alright, maybe middle of the pack, but the two teams combined played really well."

Schuyler opened the season with an 11-4 win over Wayne Blue before suffering a 7-1 loss to Pender in the second game. From that point on, Schuyler rattled off 12 consecutive wins before their defeat in the tournament semifinals.

"Our younger group of 14U players. They've had a lot of success. They're 33-3 the last three years," Yost said. "That's all starting with a group of kids that went 0-12 their first season. They just realized they had to put in the work and since then, they've been on a tear."

In 16 games, Schuyler scored 135 runs for an average of 8.4 per game. They batted .299 as a team with an on-base-plus-slugging of .837.

Derek Garcia led the team with 18 RBIs batting .474. Gage Blum drove in 13 runs, Kai Yost and Ben Rocheford tallied 12 RBIs and Chase Shannon recorded 10 RBIs.

Schuyler, on the mound, posted a team ERA of 2.77 striking out 203 hitters and walking just 69.

Ronin Colvin pitched 52 and 2/3 innings, the most on the team. He went 4-1 with a 0.93 ERA allowing just seven earned runs. Colvin struck out 108 hitters and walked only 15.

Blum and Garcia each tossed at least 20 innings combining to strike out 91 batters.

"We just had great leadership. Every one of these kids showed up. They have positive work ethics. They wanted to win. They've had a little taste of success. Unfortunately in other sports at Schuyler, we don't get a lot of that," Andy said. "Having a little taste of success ... those older players wanted to work hard after having a tough season last year. The younger players really came in and wanted to continue winning. Positive attitudes, great leadership from every player on the team."

The Schuyler coaching staff was named to coach the West All-Stars for the Pony All-Star Game on Wednesday in West Point. Colvin and Blum were the two players named to the squad.

"Schuyler hasn't had an overly successful run in a while. Years past there was some pretty talented baseball teams here in Schuyler, but that has kind of faded in recent years," Andy said. "We've been building this program, myself and the other coaches, for the last about 7-8 years. I started with this group of players as 10U players and they didn't win a single game. These kids have put in the work to build this program and they're finally starting to see that success."