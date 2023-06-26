Schuyler Juniors baseball continues their pursuit of their first win of the season after dropping a home doubleheader to North Bend/Morse Bluff on June 21 at Merchant Park.

The Warriors allowed six runs in the third inning of game one, opening up a 10-0 lead for NBMB. The visitors went on to win the game 16-2 in five innings.

Schuyler jumped out to a multi-lead in game two, but North Bend/Morse Bluff finished scoring 12 of the final 13 runs of the game in a 13-4 victory in six innings.

"It was the same thing. A series of errors, head down and then after that it was just trying to get through the game by throwing strikes with guys that have never pitched before. First game, not good but second game we started off real well," Juniors head coach Wade Brashear said. "Again, we just keep having an inning where we don't make a fundamental out, innings drag on and then we're not ready for a fundamental play and it just repeats itself. We need to be disciplined enough where couple runs score, so what, here's the chance to get out of the inning and make the fundamental play and get out."

With its limiting pitching depth, Schuyler leaned on Chris Shannon looking for him to deliver multiple innings. However, his outing was cut short after just three innings.

After a wild pitch made it 4-0 in the third, a grounder to third baseman Nathan Colvin with the bases loaded nearly got them out of the inning. Colvin attempted to tag the runner going to third on a force out, but the NBMB runner evaded the tag and everyone was safe.

NBMB took advantage of the inning being extended with a bases-loaded walk, a two-run single, an RBI single and a dropped third strike to take a 10-0 lead into the bottom of the third.

"It's frustrating for the guys, it's frustrating for the coaches. Here's a chance and you can't do anything from the bench. You have to be in the mindset in baseball," Brashear said. "You have to know what you're doing with the ball when it gets to you every time or where you go after every pitch. That's what's going on in your mind. We get caught in the lights a little bit with bad attitude and we're not ready for that ball to hit. That's what it is and it brings you down."

Jox Bernal came on in relief for Shannon. He worked around a bases-loaded jam and one out in the fourth with a strikeout and a fly out to post a zero on the scoreboard.

However, Bernal and Collin Dietrich struggled with their command in their first time pitching. NBMB scored six runs in the fifth on just one hit due to four walks and two hit by pitches.

Schuyler got on the board in the fifth on an RBI ground out from Jacob Hahn scoring Carter Perrin after he singled to lead off the inning. An NBMB error scored Bernal.

In game two, Schuyler emerged rejuvenated to take a 3-1 lead after two innings. NBMB opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first off starting pitcher Colvin.

Shannon singled and David Kaasch with plunked by a pitch to reach safely. Colvin helped his own cause with a game-tying RBI double. Talon Andel put Schuyler into the lead with a ground out.

In the top of the second, Bernal snagged a liner at second base and threw the ball to Andel to complete a 4-3 double play. Shannon drove in Bernal on an RBI ground out to make it 3-1.

NBMB reclaimed the lead in the third on an error that scored the tying two runs. Two wild pitches put the visitors in front 5-3.

Their lead doubled to four runs in the fourth on a two-run double. In the fifth, Schuyler allowed four runs to fall behind 11-3 on an RBI double, two wild pitches and a hit by pitch with the bases loaded.

Down to their final out, the Warriors need one run to force another inning. An error by the NBMB on a throw to first base on a grounder to second base scored Chase Shannon.

In the sixth, NBMB scored two runs on an RBI single and a fielder's choice to make it 13-4. The Juniors were retired in order in the bottom of the sixth.

June 21 marked the second time in three games that Schuyler extended the game when trailing by a run-rule deficit in the final inning. They were down 10-0 to SOS on June 14 before six in the top of the fifth to push it to the home half.

Brashear said that shows the growth the team's made.

"At the beginning of the year, we get down like that we're like let's pack it in and be done. We have fire. We've proved to ourselves that any team we've played that if we really needed to score one run, we can score one run," Brashear said. "I don't know why we don't have that mindset every inning to score one or two, keep ourselves in the game but we can for sure score one run when we need it. That is a positive sign."

Schuyler is scheduled to host another doubleheader on Saturday against Seward in their final two games of the regular season before the Area Tournament begins on July 7.

Brashear said he hopes to reschedule its road game at Albion which was rained out on June 16. He also said he might try to schedule another doubleheader with NBMB.

"These little things are starting to come together," Brashear said. "We're looking to be a respectful team on the field and show that we know how to play baseball, show them we know how to make fundamental outs and you show experience and growth throughout the year and have a good time. If we have a good attitude, then we'll have a lot more fun and we'll play better."