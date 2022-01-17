Schuyler boys drop two at home

The Schuyler Central High School boys basketball team dropped a pair of home games last week and saw their season record fall to 3-9.

On Jan. 11, the Seward Bluejays came to Schuyler and left with a 56-30 victory. Thursday the Warriors fell to the West Point-Beemer Cadets by the score of 58-29.

The Bluejays jumped out to a 15-8 first quarter lead and widened the gap to 26-13 at the halftime break.

“As a team, we struggled to make shots throughout the game,” Schuyler Central head coach Jason Friesen said. “We played well defensively, and the guys did a good job. We just couldn’t get the buckets when we needed them.”

As a team, the Warriors connected on only 14 of 49 shots including only 2 of 16 three-point attempts. Schuyler also didn't produce any foul shots.

“Shooting only 29% for the game and not getting to the foul line leads to the offensive results we experienced against Seward,” Friesen said.

Gavin Bywater led the Warriors in scoring with 11 points. He also had three rebounds, one assist and one steal. Caden Shonka chipped in with eight points, seven rebounds and one steal. Daniel Quezada and Rico Rodriguez both had four points, while Alan Morales added three points.

“We will continue to work to be the best team we can be,” Friesen said.

The Warriors found the going tough against West Point-Beemer. Schuyler maintained striking distance in the first half and trailed the Cadets by 12-7 after the first quarter of action and 24-15 at the intermission break.

As it has been so many times thus far this season, it was the third period that spelled disaster. The visitors were hot from the field while the Warriors struggled to keep pace when they were on offense. West Point-Beemer outscored the hosts 24-7 to take a commanding 48-22 lead into the final quarter.

“West Point came out with a good defensive plan that really fed into our poor shooting that also plagued us in the Seward game,” Friesen said. “They had a couple of guys step up and play well while we just couldn’t get the same.”

Schuyler traveled to face 11-5 Central City on Tuesday and 3-11 Lakeview on Friday.

