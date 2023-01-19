Schuyler boys, girls basketball continue losing streak

Schuyler basketball took to the floor last week with the boys and girls teams dropping two games.

Both teams fell to West Point-Beemer on Thursday and Seward on Jan. 10.

Schuyler boysThe Warriors fell 58-31 on Jan. 12 to the Cadets of West Point-Beemer.

Schuyler started slow in the loss scoring zero points in the first quarter and eight in the second. The Cadets led 23-8 heading into the half. Schuyler would go on to be outscored 20-7 in the third. In the final quarter, the Warriors were able to outscore the Cadets 16-15.

In the loss, Gavin Bywater led Schuyler with 11 points. Rico Rodriguez scored eight for the Warriors. The duo were the only two to score over five.

As a team, the Warriors struggled in a few areas. Schuyler shot 27% from the floor on 48 attempts, the team also had 14 turnovers and shot 0 for 4 from deep.

On Jan. 10, the Seward Bluejays outmatched the Warriors in a 76-32 defeat for Schuyler.

The Warriors were hit with an offensive flurry from the Bluejays with Seward scoring more than 15 points in the first three quarters. Schuyler trailed 37-23 heading into the half.

The Seward defense and offense would take another step in the second half against the Warriors only allowing nine points and scoring 39 to close out 44 point loss for the Warriors.

Bywater and Rodriguez would lead the Warriors with 27 of the team’s 32 points. Bywater scored 15 while also grabbing four rebounds. Rodriguez dropped 12 and added three rebounds.

As a team, the Warriors turned the ball over 24 times and shot 13 for 39 from the field.

With the two losses, the Schuyler boys fell to 0-11 on the season. The Warriors were also in action Tuesday (after Schuyler Sun deadline) against Central City. Schuyler will look to pick up a win Friday as they host Lakeview.

Schuyler girls

The Schuyler girls also had a difficult week as the Lady Warriors dropped both games to Seward and West Point-Beemer.

Against West Point-Beemer the Schuyler girls scored 12 points in four quarters in the 39-point loss on Jan. 12.

Only a trio of Lady Warriors were able to score with Gabby Rodriguez scoring six, Alyza Arroyo adding four and Allison Vavricek scoring two points.

Schuyler struggled as a team only shooting 19% from the floor and having 22 turnovers. The Cadets were able to take advantage by having 18 points off turnovers.

The Cadets were also able to out-rebound Schuyler 32-17 allowing for 20 second-chance points.

Schuyler opened the week with a 61-point loss to Seward on Jan. 10.

The Lady Warriors shot 11% from the floor and had 18 turnovers in a 73-12 loss. Gabby also led Schuyler against Seward with four points, Shirley Trejo, Arroyo, Vavricek and Niurka Castro each scored two.

The Bluejays were able to score 26 points off turnovers, 21 second-chance points and 36 points in the paint.

The Schuyler girls’ rough season continues as the team falls to 2-10. The Lady Warriors also took on Central City Tuesday and will be hosting Lakeview Friday for their next game.