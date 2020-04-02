Schuyler Boys Golf: Warriors welcome back four

Schuyler Central High School boys golf coach Brante Hayes was excited about the potential of his team this spring. After a successful campaign in 2019, Hayes had four returning letter-winners champing at the bit to make 2020 a season to remember.
If the golf season were to resume today, Hayes says that his team would be in a good spot to get started.
“I think my team would be ready to go," he said. "I know they were ready for the season to start, and now I am sure that are all feeling very antsy. If the NSAA would allow all activities to continue, they would jump at the chance to compete.”
When the NSAA suspension went into effect the Warriors were working on their basics.
“We were able to lay a baseline down as to getting our swings back, making minor adjustments, and getting them used to a practice routine,” said Hayes. “Some varsity members jumped right into a leadership role helping the new members to the team with various things. We were just about to start our qualifying rounds to start figuring out where everyone would fit in on the team.”
Schuyler lost only one senior off last year’s squad and has several good athletes fighting for that fifth spot on the varsity squad.
“Easton Hall, one of my juniors, was looking to have a great year,” Hayes said. “Over the last couple of years, he has really worked hard to compete at a higher level. I was looking for him to be a state qualifier this year. He is one of a very strong class of juniors. There are six of them, and five of them have been playing since they were freshmen. These boys love to compete and push each other to be better.”
Hayes noted that a weakness of his team is the fact that many of his players fail to golf on courses outside of those on the regular season schedule. He said that playing on some of those other courses help his young men to develop a better golf game that many golfers don’t understand.
“Only a couple of the boys take the opportunity to play on other courses,” said Hayes. “I am hoping more of our guys will do this during this season and in the future as well.”
When looking at the 2020 schedule Hayes noted that conference foes Aurora, Grand Island Northwest, Seward, and York will all field strong teams. He added that Scotus and Battle Creek are strong foes on the regular season schedule, and that Adams Central, York, and Omaha Skutt would be frontrunners for the Class B crown.
Preparing for a season that may never get underway has been a struggle for Hayes and his team.
“I keep having to tell myself that everyone else is in the same boat as we are,” he said. “I feel for all the seniors, especially. Initially it’s all exciting to be out of school until the reality sinks in that they were missing out on things.
“Then, I think about my juniors missing out on the season before what should be their best season as seniors. That junior year is a big one when it comes to tweaking their game. Things seem to click more as they realize the importance of various drills and techniques.”
Coach Hayes had special thoughts about his seniors: Kyle Horejsi, Ruben Lickei and Logan Sulley.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed these boys being a part of our Warrior golf family," he said. "They have all put forth the time and effort to be part of our team over the years. They have contributed in many more ways than they realize. As the season passes in its absence, they will be missed but not forgotten.”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
