Schuyler Boys Golf: Warriors welcome back four

Schuyler Central High School boys golf coach Brante Hayes was excited about the potential of his team this spring. After a successful campaign in 2019, Hayes had four returning letter-winners champing at the bit to make 2020 a season to remember.

If the golf season were to resume today, Hayes says that his team would be in a good spot to get started.

“I think my team would be ready to go," he said. "I know they were ready for the season to start, and now I am sure that are all feeling very antsy. If the NSAA would allow all activities to continue, they would jump at the chance to compete.”

When the NSAA suspension went into effect the Warriors were working on their basics.

“We were able to lay a baseline down as to getting our swings back, making minor adjustments, and getting them used to a practice routine,” said Hayes. “Some varsity members jumped right into a leadership role helping the new members to the team with various things. We were just about to start our qualifying rounds to start figuring out where everyone would fit in on the team.”

Schuyler lost only one senior off last year’s squad and has several good athletes fighting for that fifth spot on the varsity squad.