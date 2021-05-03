Schuyler boys notch 10th victory

It has been an up and down season for the Schuyler Central High School boys soccer team.
Prior to its 6-1 win over Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic on April 29, the Warriors put together a five-game winning streak followed by a three-game losing skid. Looking to head into the postseason on a high note, the Warriors put an end to that skid and totaled the most shots in net since a win on April 13.
Schuyler closed the regular season 11-6 with a 6-1 win over Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic and readied itself for a hopeful playoff run as the 2 seed in the subdistrict tournament.
“We had a rough week last week,” Schuyler Central head coach Aaron Thumann said. “We knew that we could bounce back and get back on track. Our boys responded really well and had a great week of practice that they carried over to this game. It was a very solid performance by our boys.
The Warriors were once again led offensively by their freshman phenom Jose Cruz. Cruz scored one unassisted goal and blasted home three more past the bewildered Lutheran high goalkeeper.
Cruz’s first goal came in the 31st and rewarded a strong offensive start with a lead going into intermission. Even though the Warriors kept the pressure on at their offensive end of the field, they did not score again in the first half as they carried a 1-0 advantage into the halftime break.
“We controlled the match from start to finish and really got back to playing the way we know that we can," Thumann said.
Schuyler Central battered Lutheran High 5-1 in the second half and secured the 10th victory of the season. After finishing 9-7 in 2018 the Warriors put together double-digit wins for the fourth time in the past five seasons.
Cruz scored an unassisted goal in the 49th minute then assisted on a goal by Yair Garcia in the 52nd minute. Cruz put in the next two starting with an assist by Brayan Romero in the 73rd minute and a pass from assist by Mitaha Ibro with two minutes left in the match. With one minute left in the match, Ibro scored with an assist from Bryan Valdivia.
“We know that we still need to get better, “Thumann said, “but it was a good feeling to get back playing the typed of soccer we know that we can play. We enjoyed this one but we know we got to get back to work and prepare for our subdistrict match.”
Schuyler defeated Lakeview 4-0 on Monday in the first round of the tournament. The Warriors had a rematch with Scotus on Tuesday. The winner advances to Saturday's district final. Both teams are in the top 10 of the wild card standings meaning the loser will also likely move to play for the state tournament.
Be sure to check online (schuyler-sun.com) and in the May 13 edition for scores and results.