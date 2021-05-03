Schuyler boys notch 10th victory

“We controlled the match from start to finish and really got back to playing the way we know that we can," Thumann said.

Schuyler Central battered Lutheran High 5-1 in the second half and secured the 10th victory of the season. After finishing 9-7 in 2018 the Warriors put together double-digit wins for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

Cruz scored an unassisted goal in the 49th minute then assisted on a goal by Yair Garcia in the 52nd minute. Cruz put in the next two starting with an assist by Brayan Romero in the 73rd minute and a pass from assist by Mitaha Ibro with two minutes left in the match. With one minute left in the match, Ibro scored with an assist from Bryan Valdivia.

“We know that we still need to get better, “Thumann said, “but it was a good feeling to get back playing the typed of soccer we know that we can play. We enjoyed this one but we know we got to get back to work and prepare for our subdistrict match.”

Schuyler defeated Lakeview 4-0 on Monday in the first round of the tournament. The Warriors had a rematch with Scotus on Tuesday. The winner advances to Saturday's district final. Both teams are in the top 10 of the wild card standings meaning the loser will also likely move to play for the state tournament.