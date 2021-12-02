Schuyler boys ready for season of change

The Schuyler Central High School boys basketball team will be experiencing many new changes heading into the 2021-22 season.

Gone are last year’s standouts 6-foot-5 Easton Hall, 6-5 Aaron Langemeier and 6-3 Oscar Velez. Also gone is head coach Lyndon Beebe. In his stead is the new man in charge of the program is Jason Friesen. This is Friesen’s seventh year of coaching at Schuyler Central but his first at the helm.

Friesen greeted 29 athletes during preseason practices. Among the group are two returning letter-winners in senior Caden Shonka and junior Gavin Bywater.

“We are a young team with only two seniors on our roster and a bunch of underclassmen,” Friesen said. “Some of our outstanding newcomers are Alejandro Rodriguez, Ivan Huerta, Julian Morales, Alan Morales, Austin McCulloch, Daniel Quezada, and Emiliano Rosas."

As with any team with few returning starters, the Warriors will likely experience growing pains early in the season.

“Our team goal is to improve each day and to be the best that we can be,” Friesen said. “Goals set by the players include: no excuses, accountability, and to give a maximum effort every day.”

The Warriors will face a challenging start before the holiday break as they host Douglas County West on Dec. 3, Plattsmouth on Dec. 11, and Lexington on Dec. 18. Also thrown in before the break are games at Madison, David City and Blair.

“After the break our home games include Aurora, Seward, West Point-Beemer, Crete and Fairbury,” Friesen said. “Each are quality teams that will be top games for us.”

Friesen hopes that the Schuyler fans will continue to support the Warriors this season and fill the gym at home games.

“We love our fans,” Friesen said. “I invite you all to attend our games and cheer loudly for our Warriors. Be respectful of our opponents and bring energy to not only our home games but our road games as well."

Friesen noted that his athletes worked hard in the off season, improving their skills by attending several different camps and assisted at the K-6 Schuyler camp held this past summer. He has seen a new passion for basketball and momentum building in the community that he has not seen in the past. Friesen hopes that the current players keep building this momentum each day.

“I am very excited about our team,” Friesen said. “These guys have been putting in a bunch of work to improve themselves and the team. We are going to be young with a bunch of new guys who will need to step into new roles this season. Each day we focus on us and being the best we can be collectively."

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

