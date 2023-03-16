The Schuyler boys soccer team recorded a 5-10-1 season in 2022 with many of the top Warriors returning in 2023.

The Warriors will look to have a better record this upcoming season with many of their key production players returning.

"We're excited to improve on what we did last year. We didn't like our record from last year," Schuyler coach Lyndon Beebe said. "I thought we were pretty competitive but we definitely want to do better."

The Warriors knew going into 2022 their team would be young and struggle.

"We knew it would be that kind of a season and just wanted to lay the right kind of groundwork for the future," Beebe said.

Schuyler scored 29 goals as a team with only one Warrior scorer graduating in Miftaha Ibro who scored two goals for Schuyler in his senior season.

The Warriors return leading scorer Obed Benazo who scored 13 goals for the Warriors in his freshman season.

"You'd like to think if you have 13 your freshman year you could have more this year but we don't look at numbers, we don't pay attention to stats," Beebe said. "These guys are pretty good about not looking at their stats, that's a good sign right there."

The Warriors also return five other scorers who combined for 14 goals. The Warriors also return their second leading scorer with Victor Alonzo scoring six goals last year.

"The nice thing is, our scoring is back we needed more of it for sure but we'll just have to see," Beebe said. "You never know until you play a few matches what you got."

With Schuyler returning so many pieces of its team from last year Beebe sees a team strength as being depth because so many young players were able to get onto the field in 2022.

"We have the depth we didn't have last season, especially defensively," Beebe said. "We have quite a few defensive players this year that are known quantities now for us."

The returning players will also have a season of playing together under their belts which is a positive, according to Beebe.

"It makes things go a lot faster in this preseason. We practice quicker, faster, easier because you're not looking for somebody to help out," Beebe said. "They just go where they know they're going to be. I think the quality of practices have improved by far."

The experience will be very important for the team not only to grow on the field but also physically.

"We were playing 15-year-olds against 18-year-olds a lot of the time and I don't care how good you are that eventually shows up," Beebe said.

The Warriors will open their season today, March 16, hosting Aurora.

Schuyler has many goals for its upcoming season and it will look to improve on its 5-10-1 record from last season.

"I think the biggest goal is just for them to stick together. There are more good players this year, that can be a blessing, that can be a curse," Beebe said. "Everybody has their part to play, big or small, everyone isn't going to be equal but everyone is important."