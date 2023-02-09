The Schuyler boys basketball team fell to 0-16 on the year Friday with a 62-28 loss to Grand Island Northwest. The Warriors also fell 68-24 to Crete on Jan. 31.

Against Crete, the Warriors fell behind early with the Cardinals jumping out to an 18-3 lead after the first quarter.

Crete's lead would continue to balloon up as the Cardinals outscored the Warriors 27-7, 14-7 and 9-7 in the final three quarters.

In the 44-point loss, two Warriors scored all 24 of Schuyler's points as Gavin Bywater led the team with 15 points. Rico Rodriquez was the other Warrior to score as he added nine points.

Later in the week, Schuyler would fall by 34 to the Vikings of Northwest.

Schuyler will look to earn win one of the season Feb. 9 against visiting 8-11 Ralston.

Schuyler girls basketball

The Lady Warriors dropped their fourth game in a row with a 38-18 loss to Crete on Jan. 31 and a 61-14 loss to Northwest Friday.

Against Crete, the Warriors struggled on offense finishing 6 for 37 (16%) shooting from the floor.

Schuyler's offensive struggles started early as Crete took a 12-0 lead after one, Schuyler would again be outscored 17-3 in the second.

The Warriors would outscore the Cardinals in the second half 7-2 and 8-7 but the damage had already been done and Schuyler was too little too late.

Schuyler's struggles were also evident on the defensive side of the ball as Crete outscored the Warriors 16-0 in the paint and 6-1 on second-chance points.

The Warriors finished with 21 turnovers in the game which gave the Cardinals 14 points.

Gabby Rodriguez led the Warriors in the loss with 11 points as the only Schuyler girl to finish with double-figure scoring.

On Friday, Schuyler's offense struggled again with the Warriors shooting 6 for 23 (26%) from the floor.

Northwest was able to quickly jump out a big lead as the Vikings outscored the Warriors 20-2 in the first and 11-7 in the second to take a 31-9 lead into the half.

In the second half, the Vikings outscored the Warriors 19-3 and 11-2 to close the game and take a 37-point win.

The Warriors again had turnover issues as they had 23 in the game which allowed the Vikings to score 27 points. Northwest was also able to outscore Schuyler in the paint 20-8 and 18-0 on second chances.

Niurka Castro was the lone Warrior to score over five points in the loss as she finished with six points.

With the losses, Schuyler falls to 3-16 overall and will look to break their losing streak Feb. 9 as 1-18 Ralston is set to visit.