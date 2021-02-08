Schuyler boys still on a skid

After pushing their season record over the .500 mark to 8-7 with a win over the Grand Island Northwest Vikings in the opening round of the Central Conference basketball tournament, the SCHS Warriors boys basketball team saw its losing streak hit four last week. Schuyler lost at Crete 46-37 on Feb. 2 and at home 50-30 in a rematch with the Vikings on Friday.
In the game at Crete, the Warriors played a strong first half defensively and led 22-20 at the break. Aaron Langemeier and Easton Hall each scored four points in the first and second quarters to account for 16 of Schuyler’s first half points.
The difference in the game came in the third quarter as the Cardinals outscored the Warriors 14-5 to build a 34-27 lead entering the final period.
The Warriors played the Cardinals on nearly even terms in the fourth quarter, being out scored only 12-10, but they could not regain their earlier momentum as Crete closed out the victory.
Langmeier ended up leading the Warriors with 16 points followed by Hall with eight, Caden Shonka with four and Yair Garcia, Logan Johnson and Oscar Velez all had three points each.
The second time around was a charm for Grand Island Northwest as it raced to an easy victory over the Warriors.
The first quarter resembled a shooting gallery as the two teams combined for five 3-pointers. Langemeier drained a pair of 3s for Schuyler as Wyatt Johnson countered with a pair for the Vikings. It was his second 3 that pushed the GINW lead from 10-8 to 13-8 with 32 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Warriors saw their chances for a comeback fade away in the second quarter as the Vikings outscored Schuyler 21-6 to build a 34-14 halftime advantage.
“That first half was another start that we can’t let them have,” Schuyler Central head coach Lyndon Beebe said. “We gave them too many good looks in the second quarter, especially when they are making their shots. We needed to get out and guard better.”
Beebe saw his team have plenty of opportunities to get into an offensive groove during the first half, but the Warriors proved to be their own worst enemy.
“We had enough chances ourselves,” Beebe said. “Our execution was bad, and we made some bad choices in our shot selection. When we finally got the ball deep enough to be close to the hoop, we decided to take a tough shot instead of working for the easy one.
“We need to have some guys step up and respond and play better. That didn’t happen tonight.”
Hall and Langemeier were once again the offensive forces for the Warriors as each player scored 13 points. Shonka and Velez each scored two.
The Warriors hope to get back on the winning track at home against Ralston on Thursday and at Fairbury on Friday.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.