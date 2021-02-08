Schuyler boys still on a skid

The first quarter resembled a shooting gallery as the two teams combined for five 3-pointers. Langemeier drained a pair of 3s for Schuyler as Wyatt Johnson countered with a pair for the Vikings. It was his second 3 that pushed the GINW lead from 10-8 to 13-8 with 32 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The Warriors saw their chances for a comeback fade away in the second quarter as the Vikings outscored Schuyler 21-6 to build a 34-14 halftime advantage.

“That first half was another start that we can’t let them have,” Schuyler Central head coach Lyndon Beebe said. “We gave them too many good looks in the second quarter, especially when they are making their shots. We needed to get out and guard better.”

Beebe saw his team have plenty of opportunities to get into an offensive groove during the first half, but the Warriors proved to be their own worst enemy.

“We had enough chances ourselves,” Beebe said. “Our execution was bad, and we made some bad choices in our shot selection. When we finally got the ball deep enough to be close to the hoop, we decided to take a tough shot instead of working for the easy one.