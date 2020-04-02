Schuyler Boys Track: An uphill battle

The boys track and field team at Schuyler Central High School was facing an uphill battle approaching the 2020 season long before the NSAA suspended competitions in sanctioned activities across the state.
In 2019, Cristobal Gonzalez and Miguel Carrasco dominated several meets with their outstanding abilities in the long-distance events. Both of those young men graduated at the end of the 2019 season along with several other seniors. The Warriors also had two young men transfer from SCHS within the past year. All those losses of personnel left the 2020 track team with many holes to fill.
“We only had three returning letter winners from last year’s team,” said Schuyler Central head boys track coach Rick Carter. “I do believe that Kenny Mejia would have scored points for us in the distance events, and that Donny Rick would have scored points for us as well. Both of those young men had been looking very good during the first couple weeks of practice.”
Carter did say there were some strengths for Schuyler.
You have free articles remaining.
“These guys were showing up at each practice and they were working hard," he said."It was obvious that they were wanting to get better and improve each day. There was definitely a great work effort with these young men.”
Before the NSAA suspension brought a halt to all practices, the Warriors had been working primarily on conditioning and technique in the various individual events. Since they had not actually practiced their events to a great degree, coach Carter was not quite sure where everyone would have fit into the competition schedule. But he was convinced that Warrior athletes would have been ready to resume action when called upon to do so.
During this unprecedented time of school closings, activity suspensions, etc., Carter feels badly for the students who are missing out on so many different things.
“Obviously, I am very disappointed with what has happened because of this Coronavirus,” Carter said. “Hopefully it will pass by quickly, allowing America and the rest of the world to return to some sense of normalcy. A lot of people are suffering either because of sickness or job loss. So, I really have nothing to complain about. Instead, I am praying for the well being of all individuals.”
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!