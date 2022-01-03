Schuyler boys win consolation at holiday tournament

COLUMBUS - Caden Shonka and Rico Rodriguez both had more than 20 points and the Schuyler boys picked up their third win of the season in dominant fashion over Twin River on Dec. 29 at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament.

Shonka had 24, Rodriguez 20 and the Warriors took down the Titans 62-23 in what was the largest margin of victory for the program since a 35-point win over North Bend in 2013.

Shonka and Rodriguez both led the charge from the beginning. Shonka had six points in the first quarter and four of those on rebounds and putbacks. Rodriguez hit a three in the first and added three layups for nine points.

Schuyler took off midway through the first and scored the final 13 of the frame. The Warriors then kept adding on and had a 40-point margin and a running clock in the fourth quarter.

"We played really well today as a team," coach Jason Friesen said. "We started the first quarter really great and finished really good, so I was pretty happy with that. Rico played well and a lot of the guys contributed, across the board."

It was a 9-6 Schuyler lead when Alan Morales started the run on a putback. Ivan Huerta followed with a three-pointer, Shonka scored on back-to-back shots in the paint and Rodriguez did the same, beating the quarter buzzer after a steal and a layup to the other end.

Offensive rebounding was a theme of Schuyler's domination. The Warriors grabbed 17 of their misses and scored 16 points on those opportunities.

Schuyler extended the lead to 34-13 at halftime behind a defensive effort that included forcing five turnovers and holding Twin River to 3 of 12 shooting; Shonka had six more points.

In the third, the Warriors grabbed seven more giveaways and allowed just one field goal. It was a 49-20 lead with one quarter to play when Schuyler put together a 13-0 run to start the frame. The Warriors never allowed more than seven in a quarter.

"We wanted to push the pace, which is always what we try and do," Friesen said. "We've had a couple games were we have (rebounded well). The games we win we seem to go hard on the glass; the ones we don't we seem to lose."

Vikes find shooting touch in win over Warriors

Lakeview found its shooting touch, at least for a quarter, and quickly built the type of confidence that comes with made shots in a Dec. 28 55-31 Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Holiday Tournament over Schuyler.

Lakeview lad 8-3 after the first then took a 32-8 lead into the break with three makes from distance and a 9 for 13 shooting performance overall.

The Vikings came back to reality in the second half with just seven more field goals, but the deficit was too large for the Warriors at that point.

The spark came on back-to-back three-pointers from Noah Koch and Eli Osten. Braxton Borer and Kolby Blaser made it a 10-3 advantage with free throws to start the second when Koch and Osten followed on makes from the perimeter. Schuyler answered moments later on an offensive rebound and a putback from Caden Shonka. But the Lakeview confidence was flowing. The Vikings went on a 7-0 run and had a 24-5 quarter overall.

Shonka and Rodriguez both had eight to lead Schuyler.

