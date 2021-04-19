Schuyler boys win three in busy week

A busy week proved to be a successful one for the Schuyler Central High School boys soccer team. The Warriors played four times last week and went 3-1 while improving to 9-4.
They began the week with a 6-1 home win over Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central on April 13, won in a shutout of Crete 4-0 two days later, lost in the Central Tournament semifinals 7-0 on Saturday then won in the third-place game 4-0 just a few hours later.
Lexington, listed at No. 2 in the Lincoln Journal Star ratings, handed Schuyler its lone loss. The bounce back win came over Aurora in a 4-0 final
In the match against Lincoln Lutheran, Schuyler built a 4-0 halftime lead with a strong offensive effort.
Yair Garcia opened scoring with a penalty kick in the 15th minute. Garcia then scored goal number two with an assist from Elvin Arevalo in the 22nd minute. Jose Cruz continued his sizzling spring and scored an unassisted goal in the 26th for a 3-0 lead. Cruz connected on his second goal of the half when he scored with an assist from Miguel Ardeano in the 38th minute.
Alex Hamilton put Lincoln Lutheran on the scoreboard when he scored in the 47th minute and cut the lead to 4-1. Schuyler came right back with a goal by Ardeano on an assist from Cruz in the 63rd minute and an unassisted goal by Ivan Perez in the 76th minute to close out the victory.
“Going into this match we talked about playing to our standard and focusing on playing at that level that we want to play at,” Schuyler Central assistant coach Aaron Thumann said. “This was a good win for us going into the conference tournament.”
In the match against Lexington, the Minutemen scored four first half goals then tacked on three more in the second half as they drubbed the Warriors in impressive fashion.
“Lexington has a really good team that has played really well this year,” Thumann said. “These are the types of matches our boys want to play. It was a tough match for us. Lexington had some good speed, and they moved the ball very well. They defended us well and made it difficult to get it up top consistently. It was a tough loss, and the boys were frustrated.”
In the match against Aurora, the Warriors avenged an earlier 1-0 loss to the Huskies that happened at home on opening day.
“This was an opportunity that our boys were hoping to get,” Thumann said. “In our first game of the season, we had a tough 1-0 loss to them. We didn’t play our best in that match, and our boys wanted an opportunity to show them who we really are and how we have grown this season.”
Schuyler took a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute when Perez scored with an assist from Brayan Romero.
The match remained a nail-biter until the 57th minute when Cruz scored on an assist from Arevalo. Cruz then scored again in the 66th minute with an assist from Carlos Gonzalez to make it 3-0. Gonzalez put the finishing touches on the third-place victory when he scored an unassisted goal in the 73rd minute.
“I can’t say enough about how our boys responded from the loss to Lexington,” Thumann said. “We came out focused, locked in and determined to win this match. We controlled the game throughout playing fast and physical to earn the win. We ended up going 2-1 in the tournament and placed third. That is certainly nothing to be ashamed of.”
The Warriors are back on the pitch Thursday at home against Columbus Scotus.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.