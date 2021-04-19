Schuyler boys win three in busy week

“Going into this match we talked about playing to our standard and focusing on playing at that level that we want to play at,” Schuyler Central assistant coach Aaron Thumann said. “This was a good win for us going into the conference tournament.”

In the match against Lexington, the Minutemen scored four first half goals then tacked on three more in the second half as they drubbed the Warriors in impressive fashion.

“Lexington has a really good team that has played really well this year,” Thumann said. “These are the types of matches our boys want to play. It was a tough match for us. Lexington had some good speed, and they moved the ball very well. They defended us well and made it difficult to get it up top consistently. It was a tough loss, and the boys were frustrated.”

In the match against Aurora, the Warriors avenged an earlier 1-0 loss to the Huskies that happened at home on opening day.

“This was an opportunity that our boys were hoping to get,” Thumann said. “In our first game of the season, we had a tough 1-0 loss to them. We didn’t play our best in that match, and our boys wanted an opportunity to show them who we really are and how we have grown this season.”