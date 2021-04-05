Schuyler boys win two of three

The Schuyler Central High School boys soccer team defeated York 3-1 in a road victory March 29 and bashed Columbus Lakeview 5-0 in Schuyler on March 30 before being throttled by Bennington 7-0 on the road on April 1. The 2-1 week improved Schuyler Central’s season record to 4-3.
In the game against York, the Warriors were sluggish in the first half against the Dukes as the two teams battled to a 1-1 draw at intermission. According to Schuyler Central assistant coach Aaron Thumann, the Warriors played slower than usual and weren’t as sharp as normal.
“At half we were tied 1-1 and you could tell that our players were not OK with how we had played the first 40 minutes,” Thumann said. “We talked about playing to our standard in the second half and about focusing on the level that we want to play at.”
The second half saw a more intense effort by Schuyler that included two goals and the win.
“We came out in the second half and responded well,” Thumann said. We played much more to our standard utilizing our speed.”
The victory over Lakeview was decided in the first half as the Warriors stormed to a 4-0 first half lead. For the first 10 minutes of the game it looked as if Schuyler was snake-bitten. Several shots on goal missed by inches to the left, right, and just high from going into the net and giving the hosts an early advantage.
Once the Warriors scored their first goal, the flood gates opened. Jose Cruz scored three times and Hugo Ramon and Elvin Arevalo added single goals to seal the win.
“Our men played a great match against Lakeview,” Thumann said. “We came out fast and aggressive from the very start and really controlled the match from start to finish. We were having a few issues getting the ball in the goal early on, but we just stayed positive, kept shooting, and they started to hit.”
The match at sixth-ranked Bennington saw the Warriors shut out for the third time this season. The Badgers took a 2-0 halftime lead before exploding in the second half for five goals and their seventh win of the season.
The Warriors were hoping to sneak into the top 10 ratings with an upset victory over the host Badgers, but Bennington had other plans.
“We knew going into this game it was going to be a tough match for us,” Thumann said. "But we felt we matched up well and we were excited about the opportunity. These are the types of matches we want to be a part of in this program. We were down a couple of our starting defenders for this match, and Bennington took advantage of that.”
Bennington used its speed and strength in the first half to take the early 2-0 lead while the Warriors had a tough time keeping up.
“We played physical at times, and had our opportunities on goal, but just couldn’t get the ball in there.” Thumann said. “In the end we were just not able to get things to click for us and Bennington was too much. It was a tough loss, but we need to grow from it. And we will.”
The Warriors hosted Crete in a 5 p.m. match on April 6 and have a home match against Seward on April 8 at the SCHS soccer complex.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.