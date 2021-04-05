Schuyler boys win two of three

Once the Warriors scored their first goal, the flood gates opened. Jose Cruz scored three times and Hugo Ramon and Elvin Arevalo added single goals to seal the win.

“Our men played a great match against Lakeview,” Thumann said. “We came out fast and aggressive from the very start and really controlled the match from start to finish. We were having a few issues getting the ball in the goal early on, but we just stayed positive, kept shooting, and they started to hit.”

The match at sixth-ranked Bennington saw the Warriors shut out for the third time this season. The Badgers took a 2-0 halftime lead before exploding in the second half for five goals and their seventh win of the season.

The Warriors were hoping to sneak into the top 10 ratings with an upset victory over the host Badgers, but Bennington had other plans.

“We knew going into this game it was going to be a tough match for us,” Thumann said. "But we felt we matched up well and we were excited about the opportunity. These are the types of matches we want to be a part of in this program. We were down a couple of our starting defenders for this match, and Bennington took advantage of that.”