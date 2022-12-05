Schuyler boys wrestling opens season 4-2, girls runner-up at Fremont

Schuyler wrestling kicked off the 2022-23 season Thursday. Both the boys and girls teams defeated Crete in a dual on Thursday before competing in tournaments on Friday.

The boys traveled to Blair for a duals tournament. The Warriors finished the tournament in third place with a 3-2 record. Their losses came to the tournament winners Blair and runner-up South Sioux City.

The Warrior girls traveled to the Fremont Invite on Friday, earning the meet runner-up title with 126 points only finishing behind Norfolk, who ended the day with 166 points. A dozen Schuyler girls wrestlers left with medals.

Both teams will host their first duals of the season on Thursday. The girls square off against South Sioux City at 6 p.m. while the boys face Elkhorn at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, the Schuyler boys will compete at the Battle Creek Invite while the girls will compete at the Crete Invite.

Schuyler boys

The Warriors won four of their six duals last week. They defeated Crete 46-15 on Thursday. On Friday, Schuyler secured wins over Class A Lincoln North Star, Platteview and Class C Boone Central.

Schuyler suffered a narrow six-point defeat against South Sioux City and a 55-24 defeat against the hosts Blair.

Trey Svatora, Chris Shannon, Angel Quezada and Qu'Ran Cook went 5-1 to lead the Warriors. Jorge Monzon, Brayan Romero and Luis Carrera posted a 4-2 record.

"I was very pleased with our performance at the Blair duals meet. We had some guys step into the lineup and wrestle well. It was nice to see our upperclassmen take charge and lead the team to three dual wins," Schuyler boys head coach Jeremy Hlavac said. "We were very close with South Sioux and wrestled them tough. Blair is a good team with lots of depth. They will be hard to beat as a dual team."

Schuyler def. Platteview 60-21 (Friday): Monzon, Jesus Hernandez, Jonny Medina, Gerardo Rodriguez, Quezada, Cook and Daniel Garcia earned victories for the Warriors via falls.

Garcia earned the quickest pin of the dual of 26 seconds. Monzon and Cook posted falls in 45 and 51 seconds, respectively. Four wins for Schuyler came via forfeit.

Blair def. Schuyler 55-24 (Friday): Schuyler totaled just four wins against the Bears. Svatora, Shannon, Carrera and Cook all recorded pins.

Blair recorded five wins by fall, two by tech falls, one by decision and one by forfeit. It won eight of the first 10 bouts.

Schuyler def. Boone Central 54-21 (Friday): Schuyler won five of the six bouts thanks to three forfeits and pins from Svatora and Shannon.

Quezada won by fall at 1:25 and Cook earned the fastest pin of the dual of 35 seconds. The match was ended with a Monzon fall.

South Sioux City def. Schuyler 42-36 (Friday): The Warriors built an early 24-6 advantage on falls from Svatora, Danny Pedro, Marcos Gomez and Shannon.

The Cardinals rallied to win six of the next seven head-to-head duals to secure the victory. Quezada recorded the quickest victory with a fall of 21 seconds. Romero ended the dual with a fall of 44 seconds.

Schuyler def. Lincoln North Star 46-27 (Friday): Hernandez opened the dual with a 20-6 major decision to set the tone for the Warriors.

Schuyler won the first three matches before the Gators rattled off three straight wins by fall.

The Warriors regained controlled of the dual thanks to five straight wins. Quezada, Carrera and Cook recorded pins and Cade Bohac and Monzon won by forfeit.

Schuyler def. Crete 46-15 (Thursday): The Warriors claimed eight of the first 10 match victories to seal the dual win.

Quezada and Carrera won by fall while Svatora, Hernandez, Diego Maganda and Romero won by decision. Medina was victorious via major decision and Cook and Monzon won via forfeit.

Medina scored nine points, the most by a Warriors winning by a decision. He recorded three takedowns, one two-point nearfall and one escape. Maganda, in his 7-2 win by decision, totaled two takedowns, one two-point nearfall and one escape.

Schuyler girls

The Warriors ended Friday's Fremont Invite with four silver medalists, five bronze medalists and three fourth-place medalists.

Sinai Sanchez, Laura Romero, Angela Velasquez and Gina Alba took home second place. Hasley Salgado, Miriam Deanda, Lauren Wemhoff, Carly Wemhoff and Carolina Carveyal placed third. Nadia Pond, Natalie Carreto and Karen Gomez finished the tournament in fourth.

"I would say the underclassmen are giving it all they got and are performing above what they should be, but our upperclassmen are not," Schuyler girls head coach Mark Wemhoff said. "We need to find another gear. All the other girls in the other schools are improving a lot. We need to work harder to stay ahead of them.

"I had some conversations with our seniors and I am hoping to have a good week of practice so we can step forward. We are in the right positions many times, but just aren't finishing our moves. We fix a couple things, get in better shape and we will be back on track."

Sanchez split her two 105-pound matches. She defeated Scribner-Snyder's Nattlie Hull by a 9-1 major decision. Sanchez led 5-0 after period one thanks to a takedown and a three-point nearfall. A two-point nearfall in the second period extended the sophomore's lead to 7-0. A takedown in the third grew her total to nine points.

In her final match of the day, she was pinned by Fremont's Sofia Blanco at 1:47.

Laura won her quarterfinal and semifinal matches by fall. She defeated Lincoln Northeast's Kaitlyn Tessman by fall at 48 seconds. In the semifinals, the senior pinned Wahoo's Katie Elder at 2:39 to advance to the 125-pound final.

Valeria Robles of Papillion-La Vista defeated Laura in the final by fall at 33 seconds.

Velasquez started her tournament with a pin at 34 seconds against Scribner-Snyder's Kyrian Austin. The senior advanced to the 155-pound gold medal bout with a fall of 3:20 against Millard West's Neveah Hascall. Winnebago's Avan Wilkie beat Velasquez by fall in the final.

Alba's two pins of 2:15 and 56 seconds propelled her to the 190-pound final. After wins over Lincoln Northeast's Ra'Kyah Bass and Fremont's Hailey O'Brien, Winnebago's Darian Earth defeated Alba by pin at 3:13.

Schuyler def. Crete 60-21 (Thursday): The Warriors opened the season with a comfortable win over Crete. Velasquez, Carveyal, Alba, Sanchez, Salgado, Pond, Deanda, Lauren and Carly all secured pins for the Warriors.

Velasquez recorded the quickest fall of 48 seconds with Salgado right behind her at 56 seconds.