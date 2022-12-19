Schuyler boys wrestling win Wisner-Pilger Invite, dozen leave with medal

In its first individual state meet of the season, Schuyler boys wrestling returned home with the team title at Saturday's Wisner-Pilger Invite.

The Warriors featured a dozen medalists as they finished with 190.5 points. Neligh-Oakdale was the runner-up with 123.5 points.

Brayan Romero and Chris Shannon took home gold medals. Diego Maganda and Luis Carrera earned silver medals and eight Warriors claimed bronze. Jordan Martinez, Jorge Monzon, Gaspar Juarez, Trey Svatora, Jonny Medina, Josue Veliz, Angel Quezada and Daniel Garcia placed third.

Romero (9-4) won three matches at 120 pounds. He opened the day with a pin of Homer's Dawson Kollars at 48 seconds. Romero then claimed back-to-back major decision shutouts of 11-0 against Neligh-Oakdale's Dylan Furstenau and 12-0 versus Wakefield's Samuel Chase.

In the two major decision wins, Romero combined for five takedowns, four two-point nearfalls, one three-point nearfall and two escapes.

Shannon (11-1) went 3-0 on the day with two falls and one by decision. He pinned Homer's Samuel Shadbolt in nine seconds and teammates Marcos Gomez at 1 minute, 32 seconds. In the 145 final, the sophomore defeated Wisner-Pilger's Ryan Woitaszewski by a 4-2 decision. Shannon recorded two escapes and one takedown.

Maganda (7-2) went 2-1. He won by fall against Homer's Ethan Roberts. The senior defeated Howells-Dodge's Lane Belina in the 160 semifinals by a 4-1 decision thanks to a first-period takedown and a third-period reversal. In the final, Maganda lost to Neligh-Oakdale's Levi Drueke 4-2 on two escapes and a takedown.

Carrera (7-5) split two matches. In the semifinals, he defeated Oakland-Craig's Garrett Klausen by a 3-0 decision. All three points were scored in the second period with an escape and a takedown. Carrera lost in the 195 final by a 10-0 major decision.

Martinez (4-1) earned bronze at 106 in his first meet of the season. Martinez won with a 20-3 tech fall in the quarterfinals against Wisner-Pilger's Axton Lantz. After losing to East Butler's Trenton VanVeldhuizen in the semis, Martinez beat Quad County Northeast's Ethan Gregory by a 21-10 major decision and Lantz by a 7-4 decision.

In his three wins, Martinez tallied eight takedowns, six three-point nearfalls, five two-point nearfalls and two reversals.

Monzon (8-5) bounced back from a opening round defeat with pins of East Butler's Tristan Kocian and Kale Glasshoff to claim bronze at 113. Juarez (4-1) mirrored Monzon's path to bronze, bouncing back with two pins at 120 of Neligh-Oakdale's Dylan Furstenau and Omaha Westview's Jeremiah Gano.

Svatora (11-3) went 3-1 on the day with all four matches decided by fall. After a first round fall of 3:24 against Wakefield's Franco Tapia, Svatora fell to East Butler's Reece Kocian sending him to the consolation side of the bracket.

The junior pinned Winside's Riggins Sellin and Tapia at 1:47 and 2:38, respectively, to take home bronze.

At 152 pounds, Medina (6-7) earned third winning his final three matches of the day. After he was pinned in the quarterfinals, Medina defeated Neligh-Oakdale's Dane Schmidt by fall at 48 seconds, Clarkson/Leigh's James Grotelueschen by an 8-6 decision and Quad County Northeast's Gavin Wortman by a 10-6 decision.

Medina recorded five reversals, one takedown and one two-point nearfall, one three-point nearfall and one escape in the final two wins of the meet.

Veliz (5-3) won three of his four matches, all by fall. He pinned Westview's James Hurst at 2:35, Bancroft-Rosalie's Landen Cooper at 1:49 in the consolation semifinals and Quad County Northeast's Justin Backer at 3:30.

Quezada (8-6) reached the 182 third place match after falling to Class D state runner-up Jestin Bayer of Howells-Dodge in the semifinals. He pinned Oakland-Craig's Landon Hilliard in 1 minute in the quarters and Winside's William Pace in 43 seconds in the consolation semis.

Quezada defeated Quad County Northeast's Ajay Gubbels by a 3-2 decision to earn bronze. Quezada and Gubbels each escaped one another and the match was tied 1-1 early in the third. The senior took down Gubbels with 1:38 remaining to seal the win, fending off Gubbels after he escaped 10 seconds later.

Garcia (7-5) recorded two first-period pins en route to a third place finish at 285. He defeated Quad County Northeast's Lance Stange at 1:37. After a semifinal loss against Clarkson/Leigh's Andrew Rivera, Garcia pinned Lyons-Decatur Northeast's Landen Redding at 28 seconds in the consolation semis. Garcia won bronze due to Stange's five-match limit.

On Thursday, Schuyler won its eighth dual of the season defeating Lakeview 40-33. Quezada, Garcia and Jesus Hernandez earned falls. Romero won by a 12-1 major decision over Jack Glendy, Svatroa won by a 6-2 decision and Shannon defeated Gerber Recinos by a 5-2 decision.

The Warriors will take the mat next on Dec. 30, at the Shelby-Rising City Invite.