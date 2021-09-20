Schuyler drops six in tough week

Schuyler softball saw its record fall to 1-16 after a tough week that included six losses. The Warriros suffered losses of 12-0 to Wayne and 14-9 against West-Point Beemer on Sept. 13, dropped a 17-5 contest to Columbus Lakeview on Sept. 16 and dropped all three games Saturday in David City to Yutan 17-0, Polk Count7 12-0 and Milford 19-1

The 14-9 loss to West Point-Beemer included just three Schuyler hits as the Warriors took advantage of four Cadet errors. Bianca Nelsen and Chloe Aragon both drove in two while Jamie Romero, Jenna Jedlicka and Lucy Mendez each drove in runs. Chloe Aragon and Madi Nyberg both stole bases.

West Point-Beemer led 5-3 after two then scored nine in the third. It was a 14-4 lead after three when Schuyler batted around and plated five. Jedlicka drove in a run the hard way with a hit-by-pitch and the bases loaded, Mendez walked with the bags full, two came in on an error and Aragon singled one across.

Makayla Cerny drove in two on a 1 for 2 night and Mendez one also on a 1 for 2 performance against Lakeview. Jedlicka drove in the lone run against Milford with a two-out single in the first and courtesy Rosie Soto at second.

