 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schuyler drops six in tough week
0 Comments

Schuyler drops six in tough week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Schuyler Warriors

Schuyler softball saw its record fall to 1-16 after a tough week that included six losses. The Warriros suffered losses of 12-0 to Wayne and 14-9 against West-Point Beemer on Sept. 13, dropped a 17-5 contest to Columbus Lakeview on Sept. 16 and dropped all three games Saturday in David City to Yutan 17-0, Polk Count7 12-0 and Milford 19-1

The 14-9 loss to West Point-Beemer included just three Schuyler hits as the Warriors took advantage of four Cadet errors. Bianca Nelsen and Chloe Aragon both drove in two while Jamie Romero, Jenna Jedlicka and Lucy Mendez each drove in runs. Chloe Aragon and Madi Nyberg both stole bases.

West Point-Beemer led 5-3 after two then scored nine in the third. It was a 14-4 lead after three when Schuyler batted around and plated five. Jedlicka drove in a run the hard way with a hit-by-pitch and the bases loaded, Mendez walked with the bags full, two came in on an error and Aragon singled one across.

Makayla Cerny drove in two on a 1 for 2 night and Mendez one also on a 1 for 2 performance against Lakeview. Jedlicka drove in the lone run against Milford with a two-out single in the first and courtesy Rosie Soto at second.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Schuyler volleyball grabs two wins
Sports

Schuyler volleyball grabs two wins

  • Updated

The Schuyler Central High School volleyball team inched closer to a .500 record with victories at the West Point-Beemer Triangular and the Arc…

DOUG'S DUGOUT: A dugout curse?
Sports

DOUG'S DUGOUT: A dugout curse?

Several years ago, I had a subscription to a sports magazine that was know, for a time, as having a cover curse It seemed like every time a te…

Sacarias medals at Lakeview Invite
Sports

Sacarias medals at Lakeview Invite

  • Updated

Esmeralda Sacarias had her best outing of the season for the Schuyler Central High School girls golf team this season when she medaled at the …

Howells-Dodge holds on for payback
Sports

Howells-Dodge holds on for payback

  • Updated

Fifth-ranked. 5 Howells-Dodge hosted No. 4 Cross County in the game of the week in Class D-1 in Howells on Friday. Both teams entered the game…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News