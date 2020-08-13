Schuyler Football: All in, finish and attack

Hosting one of just four Week 0 games poses challenges, but Ankrah said the pressure has been good for his young team. It forces the group to stay focused.

"Coaches can say whatever they want to say, but it takes the kids to finally understand and to push each other and that's what's happened," Ankrah said.

Ankrah said he's already noticed a difference in his team from last year. Players are starting to buy into his vision of what the team should be doing.

"I definitely now know the guys that I've got, the culture that is here and the program that this has been in the past couple of years. Now that I know, I knew how to make adjustments and where to make fixes. I knew the guys we had coming back, and we had to change everything. Now we're going to go full speed forward with what we have now."

Some of those players that have shown they're buying into the system are seniors Johnny Gonzales and Merrick Kort. Win or lose, the senior class wants to be the one remembered as starting the turnaround.