Schuyler football opened practice Aug. 5 ahead of a Week 0 contest with Sandy Creek looking for an energetic start under second year head coach Jason Ankrah. Ankrah hopes to turn around the program this season by reforming the identity of the program as Schuyler takes a waiver down to Class C-1 competition.
According to the former Husker, his players are buying into a new attitude for Schuyler football - 'All in, finish and attack'.
"I definitely know now the guys that I have, the culture that is in place and the program that this has been in the past couple of years," Ankrah said on Aug. 6 during the second day of practice. "I had a somewhat idea of it last year, but you don't know until you know."
The idea of 'All in' comes from giving 100% during practice and games. In years previous this hasn't always been the case.
Ankrah knows that needs to change for the Warriors to have success.
"We have some part-time guys, to be honest," he said. "The culture here is: put it off until we have to. The voluntary stuff, weights and that stuff, have been a culture of guys not seeing that as serious. Now it's, 'OK, coach is pushing that. He's not going to let me play.' I need all guys in. If you're not in we don't need you."
'Attack' is the mentality of going full speed in practice and games. This mentality also extends outside of football.
"If you get the opportunity to do it, why not give it all," Ankrah said. "The kids are getting that part. You have to attack it. I don't care if it's a walk through; attack it with your mind."
The final part, 'Finish', comes from completing all tasks. Ankrah said he believes how players finish tasks gives hints about their character.
"If you're running five yards, and you stop at four, that says a lot about you," he said.
Schuyler is in its second week of practice preparing for its Week 0 game against Sandy Creek. The Warriors only have 16 days from their first practice before the game.
"There's a sense of urgency for sure," Ankrah said. "The kids didn't really understand it until they heard, 'We play two Fridays from this Friday.'
"They thought they had another week to get the paperwork, another week to slack off and wait until school starts, another week for the guys that don't show up all summer to just pop up. Nope. If you try to show up the first week of school, you're no good to go."
Hosting one of just four Week 0 games poses challenges, but Ankrah said the pressure has been good for his young team. It forces the group to stay focused.
"Coaches can say whatever they want to say, but it takes the kids to finally understand and to push each other and that's what's happened," Ankrah said.
Ankrah said he's already noticed a difference in his team from last year. Players are starting to buy into his vision of what the team should be doing.
"I definitely now know the guys that I've got, the culture that is here and the program that this has been in the past couple of years. Now that I know, I knew how to make adjustments and where to make fixes. I knew the guys we had coming back, and we had to change everything. Now we're going to go full speed forward with what we have now."
Some of those players that have shown they're buying into the system are seniors Johnny Gonzales and Merrick Kort. Win or lose, the senior class wants to be the one remembered as starting the turnaround.
"It feels good to be out here," Gonzalez said. "When people tell you those four years go by fast, they really do go by fast. You have to take advantage of everything you can get."
Dropping down classes has added a bit of pressure as many of the players feel there is an expectation to win some games. This is especially true for the seniors who have gone 2-35 in their three seasons.
"Fans are expecting us to win some games," Gonzalez said. "We just have to work hard and hopefully come out on top."
Kort was encouraged by what he saw over the summer. He hopes to get some wins in his final season and build a permanent culture shift.
"I think that would be really cool," he said. "When I get into my college years and older, being able to look back and think how Schuyler didn't win very many games and then my senior year is the year we changed it. That would be really cool."
