Schuyler football coach understands being an underdog

Over 200 young men heard their names called over the course of the three-day NFL draft that took place just a few weeks ago.
Roger Goodell announced the names from his basement and viewers had a look into coaches' and draftees' homes during somewhat of a return to sports normalcy.
But a call on draft night has never been a guarantee of future success. Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner went undrafted. The same could be said for "Night Train" Lane, John Randle, Antonio Gates and James Harrison.
For 224 players whose dreams came true, hundreds of other phones didn't ring and hundreds of other players had to decide exactly what to do next.
Schuyler head football coach Jason Ankrah has been there before. After a solid career that included 81 tackles, seven sacks and four forced fumbles, Ankrah's name was never announced during the NFL draft extravaganza.
"I kind of didn’t know where I stood on the draft boards," Ankrah recalled about the spring of 2014 following his Big Red career. "My agent was telling me I had some teams calling like Kansas City and Houston and they told me to get ready for day three or possibly day two. I didn’t know where I stood on that. I watched the draft, and day three came and I didn’t get any calls. I realized I’d probably be going in as an undrafted free agent."
Ankrah had to wait nearly a week but eventually signed with the Houston Texans six days after the 2014 draft concluded. From that point on, life for an undrafted free agent (UDFA) is all about proving himself.
NFL teams can sign as man UDFAs as is deemed necessary though the offseason roster cannot exceed 90. Organized team activities then training camp and preseason games are where UDFAs prove their value and either make the roster, the practice squad or look elsewhere once cut from the team.
"After the draft was done, I was a little down, but I immediately got a call from my agent saying Kansas City was interested," Ankrah said. "Right after that, the Houston Texans called me and (linebackers) coach Mike Vrabel asked me if I wanted to be a Texan.
"He said he loved how I played at Nebraska and how I was a run stopper. He said he needed me for that outside on their edge, and I called my agent and said I’m going to Houston."
Though nothing was guaranteed, Ankrah had already been living an existence where he had to earn his keep. He failed to receive an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine and had only received minor attention as a potential draft pick.
That left his only opportunity to impress scouts further at Nebraska's Pro Day in mid February. Ankrah and the Huskers played in the Gator Bowl on New Year's Day 2014, leaving him six weeks to maintain and get stronger.
The process included feedback from potential NFL suitors, training and focusing on his diet to recover from the long season and gain strength.
"It’s definitely a tough process," Ankrah said. "You get calls every day from teams saying how they see you; just waking up to train and making sure you’re in condition at all times because any team can call you for a personal workout. You have to stay on a consistent schedule."
One major help in those six weeks was the team camaraderie that stayed in place.
"One thing about Nebraska is a lot of guys stayed back and trained with our trainers," Ankrah said. "We would come every morning and work out. I changed my diet. I was on the heavier side and I wanted to run really good. I focused a lot on my speed. I knew if I didn’t get any Senior Bowl or combine invites that my only day was the Pro Day."
"It was not too bad trying to stay in shape for too long because the season is over in January and I had about a month and a half to prepare. It was not easy because I was in a class with other guys that were big-time names and were getting attention. With me, I was like, ‘We’ll see how it goes.’ All I was focused on was pro day and performing well."
He was coming off a Big Ten Honorable Mention season but wouldn't be the focus of the Pro Day. Defensive back Stanley Jean-Baptiste, offensive guard Spencer Long and wide receiver Quincy Enunwa were the three most popular Huskers for scouts to see. All three were drafted into the NFL.
That draft also included the likes of Jadeveon Clowney, Khalil Mack, Aaron Donald, Ryan Shazier and Dee Ford in just the first 23 picks.
Though Ankrah's name was never announced and he moved on as an UDFA, the Texans gave him a chance, and he seized on it. Ankrah made it through training camp and made the team, debuting on Sept. 14 with a tackle in a 30-14 win in Oakland over the Raiders.
He didn't appear in an NFL game until December following two months on the Texans' practice squad.
He was cut by Houston prior the 2015 season and picked up by Tennessee where he spent the year on the practice squad.
Ankrah was then out of the game in 2016 before a brief career in the Canadian Football League. He played two games for the Ottawa Redbacks during the 2017 season but was released later that year.
His professional life then included Omaha Concordia and Lincoln Pius X before signing on with Schuyler in February of last year.
He took over a Warrior program that went 1-8 in back-to-back seasons. Schuyler was 0-9 last year.
But if there's any one who knows about being an underdog and climbing from the bottom, it's Ankrah. He looks forward to continuing that process with the Warriors this fall.
"It’s a program that has been struggling for a while now, with kids that don’t necessarily have the size and speed. It was definitely a challenge to address all of those at once while having to coach and get these kids in the mindset and culture that I want them. That’s really what I focused on as a first-year head coach," he said.
"I didn’t come in saying we were going to win these games and beat these guys. It was more of changing the mindset from being below average to, 'We have a job to do. My first year was tough because I’ve never been in a situation like this and worked with kids like this in a dynamic like Schuyler. In the middle of the season and towards the end is when I started to see the buy-in from the kids. It was great to see."
Nate Tenopir and Peter Huguenin are the sports editor and a sports reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach them via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!