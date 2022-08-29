Schuyler football fall 3-0 at Concordia, Warrior girls win Logan View Invite

Schuyler football suffered a narrow 3-0 defeat Friday at Omaha Concordia. The Warriors, who had an average margin of defeat of 42.2 points per game last season, shut out the Mustangs for the first three quarters.

Omaha Concordia took the lead with 10:44 remaining in regulation on a 37-yard field goal. The Warriors were not able to get on the board.

Warriors head coach Troy Schlueter, in his first game in charge of Schuyler football, said he was pleased with the energy all the way through the game.

"I was pleased after the ballgame ... you never know how they're going to react really. This group was not satisfied with being close, which is kind of a scare you have as a coach when you have a team that's not been successful for a while," Schlueter said. "I was very pleased with the attitude after the game. Close game, good battle, kind of fun and intense, but at the same time we want more than that too. We're not just going to settle for what we got. I think moving forward that should help us at practice this week and see what we can do next week."

Schlueter said his players were gassed because he didn't play everyone, so he was proud of those who started and gutted it out.

On defense, Schlueter credited the coaching staff for getting that unit prepared. He said he wasn't surprised by how it played.

"Our kids ran to the ball. There was never a time that I remembered where only one kid was anywhere close and if he missed the tackle, he would've gone," he said. "That's stuff you look for when you're trying to turn things around. We had some hits too. They were ready, did their techniques. A lot of those D-linemen played really tied and still were going."

Schlueter said he was frustrated with the offensive performance. He said they didn't respond to certain situations like how he hoped they would.

"You got to be able to hold blocks for more than just a count. I think we can fix that. In our type of our offense, backs need to hit the line faster and harder," Schlueter said. "Then if you don't get the ball, you still got to be in the play. We were seeing a lot of watching instead of doing. I think we had a little bit of nerves on offense. We'll correct that, but I think it was good for that group to go through some growing pains."

The Warriors will travel to take O'Neill on Friday. O'Neill suffered a 42-6 defeat at St. Paul. Senior quarterback completed 10 of 19 passes for 137 yards and one touchdown. O'Neill rushed averaged just 3.7 yards per rush with 21 carries for 77 yards.

Schuyler girls cross country wins Logan View Invite

The Schuyler girls cross country team won the Logan View Invite team title with 34 points, edging out Oakland-Craig by three points.

In her first varsity meet, freshman Miriam Deanda won the girls race with a time of 21 minutes, 58.92 seconds. She beat runner-up, Oakland-Craig senior Chaney Nelson, by nearly a minute.

The Warriors had three girls medal. Sophomore Gabby Rodriguez placed ninth with a time of 24:07.71. Rodriguez was 2:06 faster than last year. Sinai Sanchez, another sophomore, was 12th with a time of 24:42.10, a 30-second improvement from last year.

Destheny Ortega placed 20th with a mark of 26:05.45. Ortega was 3:20 faster this year than last. Niurka Castro crossed the line in 24th place.

Gavin Bywater, a returning state qualifier, opened his senior campaign with a silver medal. He clocked in at 18:21.88, 1:46 faster than in 2021. Omaha Roncalli's Gus Lampe won the race with a time of 17:40.36.

Gabriel Lucar and Adolfo Manzano joined Bywater among the medalists placing 13th and 14th, respectively. Lucar clocked in at 20:00.60 while Manzano finished in 20:00.74.

The Schuyler boys finished in third behind the meet winners Malcolm and runner-up Boys Town. Malcolm earned 37 points and Schuyler finished one point back of Boys Town.

"Every girl and boy improved their time over this same course last year. It's great to see this," Warriors head coach Rick Carter said. "The team has been working very hard in practice and I expect they will continue to get better."

Schuyler will host its home meet on Thursday at Higgins Drive. Other schools competing in the meet include Centennial, David City, Lakeview, Logan View, North Bend, Palmer and Wahoo.

Volleyball drop opener vs. Wisner-Pilger

Schuyler volleyball took the court for the first time Thursday against Class C-2 No. 8 Wisner-Pilger.

The Gators defeated Schuyler in straight sets 14-25, 8-25, 19-25. Wisner-Pilger, who qualified for the state tournament last year, had double the amount of kills (30) as Schuyler (15). It also served eight more aces.

"(Thursday's) game against Wisner-Pilger did not garnish the results we wanted as a team, but it did help us pinpoint exactly what we need to improve on to get our play to the next level," Warriors head coach Drey Keairnes said. "The girls played hard and showed a lot of resilience, especially in the first and third sets. I was very proud of the positivity and hustle that the girls showed."

Senior Natalie Yrkoski led the Warriors with five kills. Junior Aylin Portillo posted four kills and two service aces. Sophomore Alyza Arroyo recorded seven assists.

Yrkoski dug 11 of Schuyler's 45 digs. Senior Piper Lefdal was second with nine and Portillo tallied eight.

Keairnes said the team is deploying a new offense this season to better utilize their offensive weapons.

"This first game was great to work out the kinks and see where improvements need to be made. I am confident that after a few practice adjustments, we will be right where we need to be," Keairnes said. "We are doing a ton of positive things and our team culture and game-winning ability is headed in the right direction. I am excited to see the girls continue to work hard and make improvements this season."

Warrior softball drop two games

Schuyler lost both games in Thursday's Polk Country triangular. It lost 13-0 against Boone Central and 17-0 against the Slammers to drop to 0-7 on the season. It committed seven errors in both games.

Against the Cardinals, the Warriors allowed four runs in the first and nine runs in the second. Schuyler was no-hit as Reese Inselman was the only Warrior to reach base. She reached on an error in the first at-bat of the game.

Lucy Mendez started in the circle and pitched two innings. She allowed 13 runs, six earned, on 11 hits with one strikeout.

Inselman singled against Polk County for the Warriors' hit on the night. The Slammers plated 13 runs in the first and four in the second against Mendez. Of the 17 Polk County runs, only five were earned to Mendez. She struck out two Slammers.

Schuyler golf at Seward Invite

The Warriors girls golf team competed in its first tournament of the year on Friday at Seward Country Club in Seward.

Schuyler placed 10th with a team score of 553. Grand Island Northwest won the team title with a score of 360. Norris was the runner-up at 379.

Marianna Castillo scored the best round for the Warriors with a 123. Maribel Gonzalez was five strokes back of Castillo. Emily Daviu tallied a 138 and Sami Krupka ended the day with a 164. Lakeview's Hannah Kitt won the individual title with a score of 83.