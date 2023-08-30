Schuyler football opened the new season Friday against Omaha Concordia. The Warriors pushed the Mustangs to the very end last season, losing 3-0 on a fourth-quarter field goal.

After scoring the opening touchdown, Schuyler took a 7-0 lead into halftime. Concordia connected on two big passing plays to take a 13-7 lead in the third quarter.

However, the Warriors responded with two touchdowns of their own as they completed the comeback for a 19-13 win. The victory is Schuyler's first in a season opener since 2010.

"I want to say a huge thank you to all my staff because they're the ones helping drive this thing. Definitely couldn't do it by myself. I'm really happy with our team's grit and fight," Warriors head coach Nick Wilcox said. "We got down by a touchdown and that's something we maybe wouldn't have overcome in the past, so I think it shows a lot of growth from the team. We were able to overcome some of those setbacks."

Schuyler outgained Omaha Concordia 288-230. The Warriors defense allowed 134 yards on two plays as Mustangs senior Carter Sunde caught a 66 and a 68-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. He finished the game with five receptions for 146 yards.

On the ground, Concordia averaged just 3.2 yards per carry. The Mustangs' leading rusher was sophomore Drew Kulus who ended with 63 yards.

Senior Kelbin Escobar led Schuyler with six tackles. Senior Rico Rodriguez recorded five tackles and broke up three passes. Senior Brian Delgado posted four tackles.

Sophomore Easton Henry recovered a Mustangs fumble forced by senior Jason Ramon for the Warriors' lone takeaway.

"Our defense played I feel a lot more physical than their offense did. That was what really set the tone," Wilcox said. "We didn't get a lot of things going on offense, but we can rely a lot on our defense to make a stand when we needed to and they got us back the ball plenty of times. I think our kids just really scaled free-flowing to the ball flying around. We just need to continue to see that."

The Warriors rushed for 235 yards Friday night. Sophomore Ray Zastera posted a game-high 105 rushing yards on 23 carries and one touchdown.

"He (Zastera) did not have a rush for negative yards," Wilcox said. "That means that I can count on him for sure to get the ball moving forward. Going forward, I hope that trend continues."

Junior quarterback Danny Maiz ran the ball 20 times for 94 yards. He also completed 4-of-9 passes for 16 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Senior Luis Genchi also threw a touchdown pass, finishing the day 2-for-3 for 37 yards.

On the receiving end of the touchdown passes were Ramon and Escobar. Ramon caught two passes for 11 yards. Escobar's lone reception was in the end zone on an 8-yard pass.

"Our guys were a little bit more physical than they were. We had over 200 yards rushing, which says a number for our offensive line kind of leading the way," Wilcox said. "We had a couple of big run plays from Danny Maiz, but we had our running backs and our fullback get involved and really be a part of that. It was a team effort."

Wilcox said the team's decision-making and physical blocking are two areas he wants the team to improve in before Friday's game against O'Neill.

"It kind of gets the monkey off our back. It sets us up for something that hasn't been done for a while, but we don't want to talk about that right now," Wilcox said. "We want to continue to focus on being better than we were last week. Last week we got a win, but let's be better in some areas than we were last week."

Deanda wins gold

Schuyler sophomore Miriam Deanda picked up where she left off last fall winning the first cross country meet of the season at Thursday's Logan View Invite.

Deanda posted a time of 22 minutes, 16.73 seconds to claim gold. She beat runner-up Lesly Sanchez of West Point-Beemer by about 28 seconds.

Junior Sinai Sanchez also brought home a medal finishing in 11th with a time of 24:53.79.

The Warrior girls finished as the meet runner-up with 46 points, five back of the champions Oakland-Craig. In her first varsity meet, freshman Madalyn Mendez placed 17th with a time of 26:34.37. Freshmen Citlaly Martinez and Linda Sebastian crossed the finish line in 21st and 22nd, respectively.

Mynor Hernandez paced the Schuyler boys, claiming a ninth-place medal in his first high school meet. The freshman posted a mark of 19:20.01.

Fellow freshman Miguel Mendez raced to a time of 21:09.99, good for 21st. Sophomore Joarcy Sanchez finished right behind Mendez at 21:11.81. Senior Carlos Carrasco crossed the line in 27th with a time of 21:38.27 as the Warrior boys finished fourth in the team standings.

Schuyler's next meet is Thursday's home invite.

Volleyball drops opener

The Warriors volleyball team claimed a set against Wisner-Pilger in Thursday's season opener, but fell in four sets 10-25, 23-25, 26-24 and 11-25.

Schuyler senior Aylin Portillo fronted the attack with a game-high 12 kills. Juniors Ally and Addy Vavricek and senior Emily Garcia spiked eight kills each. Junior Alyza Arroyo recorded 31 assists with sophomore Maliya Keeshan tallying six along with 12 digs.

Six players recorded at least a dozen digs on Thursday. Garcia dug 19 balls, the most on the team. Senior Andrea Azcunaga and Arroyo posted 16 digs and Portillo and Ally ended the night with 14.

Schuyler played at Lakeview on Tuesday. The Warriors conclude their three-game road trip Thursday at Cornerstone Christian.