Schuyler girls cross country qualified three runners to last year’s NSAA Class B State Cross Country Championships.

With all three state qualifiers back, the mission for Schuyler this fall is to try to find that fourth runner that will get them over the hump at districts and send the team to Kearney for the first time since 1999.

“It looks like the right kids are coming out for the boys and the girls. I’m excited for the girls,” Schuyler head coach Rick Carter said. “With three state qualifiers, it’s kind of crazy you don’t get a team to state but this year I think we’re going to have a pretty good fourth.”

Miriam Deanda sprinted onto the scene as one of the top freshmen in the state. Deanda won the first two races of her varsity career and she medaled in every single meet placing no worse than 13th place.

At state, Deanda placed 34th with a time of 21 minutes and 52 seconds. It was the sixth-fastest time by a freshman in the Class B girls race.

Gabby Rodriguez and Sinai Sanchez return for their junior seasons after running at state for the first time. Rodriguez medaled in eight races last season, including placing 11th at districts. In Kearney, Rodriguez crossed the line in 48th with a time of 22:26.4.

Sanchez finished behind Rodriguez at districts placing 12th. She ended the year with six medals including a season-best eighth place finish at the home met.

The junior ended the state meet in 67th place with a mark of 23:30.4.

“They just ramped up their training together last year. Miriam (Deanda) was a freshman, but Gabby (Rodriguez) and Sinai (Sanchez) ran way more and tougher workouts and they really benefitted from that,” Carter said. “It was just crazy how much their times improved for those two from freshman year and sophomore year. Sinai looks pretty tough right now. Miriam is still out ahead, but Sinai she’s in pretty good shape. I expect they’ll probably be state qualifiers again, but the big hope is to get the whole team there.”

Carter said he’s looking for a fourth girl to emerge to put the team in a position to qualify as a team. They finished six points back of a top-three spot at districts as Destheny Ortega, Niurka Castro and Naomi Mejia placed 30th, 32nd and 34th, respectively.

Madalyn Mendez and Citlaly Martinez are entering their freshman season poised to add depth and improve the team’s placement.

“It’s a lot of pressure. My whole time at Schuyler we’ve had what I call fourth runner syndrome. My hope is Madalyn (Mendez) is not the fourth runner,” Carter said. “She’s like the second or third, but that fourth and fifth runner can be really critical. Whoever is around fourth is key for us. Pressure is on for sure.”

The boys return three runners from last year’s team in sophomore Yojan Cruz, junior Gabe Lucar and sophomore Joarcy Sanchez.

All three along with incoming freshmen Mynor Hernandez and Miguel Mendez and senior Carlos Carrasco eye a spot at state after the graduation of two-time state qualifier Gavin Bywater.

“Mynor Hernandez, you’ll be hearing about him if he doesn’t get injured. He’s looking good and strong. Miguel Mendez, I expect he’ll be in my be varsity,” Carter said. “Carlos (Carrasco) is going to be a good addition to the team. Gabe (Lucar) went through some injuries last season.”

Hernandez and Mendez will look to provide an impact as freshmen. In the all-class Nebraska junior high state cross country meet last year, Hernandez placed 24th out of 302 runners. Mendez finished 119th as the Warriors placed eighth out of 36 teams.

Cruz secured one medal last season as a freshman, placing 12th at the North Bend Invite as the Warriors won their second meet of the season.

At districts, Lucar placed 23rd, Cruz finished in 27th and Sanchez crossed the finish line in 31st.

“He (Cruz) and Mynor (Hernandez), they’re buddies and they’ve been running together. That’s going to make him better and I’m expecting the top two runners,” Carter said. “That makes you practice harder. If he (Cruz) stays healthy, I’m expecting a lot of improvement from him. He looks really good, really fit and strong.”

Schuyler opens the season on Aug. 24 at the Logan View Invite before hosting its home invite on Aug. 31.

“A goal obviously is to get the girls team to state. The boys are young,” Carter said. “Three of top four or five might be freshmen. It will all depend, but you always of course hope to get somebody to state.”