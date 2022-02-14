Schuyler girls drop a pair

The Schuyler Central High School girls basketball team finished its regular season with a 38-23 loss at Ralston last Thursday evening and a 51-19 defeat to the Fairbury Jeffs in Schuyler the next night.

Schuyler Central competed well at Ralston as the Warriors trailed only 20-8 at halftime.

“Ralston was able to hit early three-point shots to take an early lead and take us out of our rhythm,” assistant coach Greg Hansen said. “Ralston had a decisive height advantage, which posed problems for us.”

The Warriors started slowly in the second half when the Rams outscored SCHS 12-5 to expand their lead to 32-13.

Schuyler Central played a strong fourth quarter and solved Ralston’s pressing defense. But it wasn't quite enough and only gave the Warriors a 10-6 advantage in the final eight minutes.

“We were able to break their press but missed some layups that proved to be costly,” Hansen said.

Niurka Castro led the Warriors in scoring with seven points followed by Allison Vavricek with four and KT Tzunux, Addison Vavricek and Judith Vasquez with three points each.

Tzunux also recorded seven steals and two assists while Vasquez had three steals and one blocked shot.

As a team, Schuyler struggled to connect from the field, going 2-13 from three-point range and 6-43 from inside the arc.

“I was pleased with the girl’s effort overall,” Hansen said, “but didn’t feel like we played our best. Our offensive sets continue to get us good looks at the hoop. Now we need to start knocking them down.”

The next night in the final regular season contest, the Warrior offense was listless during the first three quarters of action. Schuyler didn’t score its first points of the game until 17 seconds remained in the first quarter when Allison Vavricek hit a jump shot from the baseline that cut the Fairbury lead to 15-2.

The Warriors were limited to one score in the second quarter as well. That scoring effort belonged to Tzunux who connected on a three-pointer from the top of the key with 2:14 remaining in the first half. Fairbury went into the half leading 30-5.

Schuyler’s offensive woes continued in the third period as Fairbury shut out the Warriors 12-0 and built a sizeable 42-5 lead.

Fairbury’s lead stood at 37 points with 5:09 remaining in the game. Schuyler then outscored Fairbury 10-5 in the final 4 minutes and 18 seconds, but it was simply a case of too little too late for the Warriors.

Tzunux led the Warriors in scoring with eight points while Castro added four, Gabby Rodriguez had three and Allison and Addison Vavricek scored two points each. Tzunux also had four rebounds and three steals for Schuyler Central.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

