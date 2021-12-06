Schuyler girls drop season opening battles

The Schuyler Central High School girls basketball team dropped their first two games of the season falling at Madison 38-10 on Dec. 2 then at home against DC West 56-11 the next night. The Warriors struggled to find their offensive groove and had difficulties rebounding.

Schuyler head coach Richard Godejohn saw his team struggle at times in but he also saw reasons to be positive about where his team will be heading as the season moves forward.

“Against Madison we did not come out sharp,” Godejohn said. “We gave them a head start and they didn’t look back.”

The Dragons shut out the Warriors in the first quarter, building a 10-0 lead. They continued their dominant play in the second quarter, outscoring Schuyler Central 9-1 to enter the halftime break with a 19-1 lead.

The second half continued much as the first ended as the hosts outscored SCHS 12-4 in the third quarter, adding to their advantage to take a 31-5 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

One of the bright spots for Schuyler was the play of freshman Addison Vavricek, who scored five points, had three rebounds as well as a steal on defense.

Kathryn Tzunux also played well scoring two points and hauling in five rebounds.

“We had a lot to build off of,” Godejohn said. “We just need to work as a team.”

In the game against DC West, the Warriors found the going tough from the opening tipoff once again. The visiting Falcons led 16-5 after the first quarter and 40-9 at halftime. Schuyler was shutout in the third quarter and scored only two points in the fourth quarter. DC West forged ahead to the victory, outscoring Schuyler 18-2 in the second half.

“We came out better against our opponents and really did some good things offensively early on,” Godejohn said. “The game’s outcome came down to one thing: rebounds. We cannot win games with so few defensive rebounds. Meanwhile, they were getting second and third chances under the basket. There is no way to win when that is happening.”

Tzunux led the Warriors with five points followed by Judith Vasquez with three, Brenda Gallegos with two and Addison Vavricek with one.

The Warriors played at David City on Tuesday and host Plattsmouth on Saturday before traveling to Blair on Dec. 14.

Doug Phillip is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

