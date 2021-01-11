Schuyler girls drop two to Central foes

The Schuyler Central High School girls basketball team is still looking for its first victory of the season after dropping Central Conference games at home against York and at Aurora. On Jan. 5, the Warriors were beaten by the Dukes by a score of 78-16. Three nights later, the girls were routed 75-13 by the Huskies in Aurora. The game scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 7 at Boys Town was postponed.

The unbeaten Dukes erupted to a 38-2 lead after one quarter of action then extended the bulge to 50-6 at the halftime break.

The Warriors played their best ball of the game in the third quarter when they were only outscored 15-8, but York outscored Schuyler Central 13-2 to put the icing on the cake.

Alejandra Castro paced the Warriors with eight points while Jocelyn Tena scored five points and Niurka Castro finished with three. Castro also led Schuyler with six rebounds.

York had four players hit for double figures in the contest led by Mattie Pohl with 21, followed by Destiny Shepherd with 16, Maddie Portwine with 11 and Josie Loosvelt with 10.