Schuyler Girls Drop Two

The Schuyler Central High School girls basketball team scored 20 points in a game for the second time this season but dropped a pair of road games to Seward 59-20 and at West Point-Beemer 72-9 last week. With the pair of defeats, the Warriors dropped to 0-9 on the season.

Seward entered their game against Schuyler Central on Jan. 12 with a 1-9 season record but played its best game of the season in rolling past the Warriors.

On Jan. 14, the Warriors were held under double-figures by the tenacious Cadets defense as they struggled to score eight points.

West Point-Beemer held Schuyler scoreless in the first quarter while building a 32-0 advantage. The Warriors could manage only a single free throw in the second stanza as they were outscored 31-1 and fell behind 63-1 at the halftime break.

The Cadets played mostly reserves in the second half with the running clock rule in effect.

“We had trouble with their in-your-face defense and their 3-point shooting,” SCHS head coach Dan Wolken said.