Schuyler Girls Drop Two

The Schuyler Central High School girls basketball team scored 20 points in a game for the second time this season but dropped a pair of road games to Seward 59-20 and at West Point-Beemer 72-9 last week. With the pair of defeats, the Warriors dropped to 0-9 on the season.
Seward entered their game against Schuyler Central on Jan. 12 with a 1-9 season record but played its best game of the season in rolling past the Warriors.
On Jan. 14, the Warriors were held under double-figures by the tenacious Cadets defense as they struggled to score eight points.
West Point-Beemer held Schuyler scoreless in the first quarter while building a 32-0 advantage. The Warriors could manage only a single free throw in the second stanza as they were outscored 31-1 and fell behind 63-1 at the halftime break.
The Cadets played mostly reserves in the second half with the running clock rule in effect.
“We had trouble with their in-your-face defense and their 3-point shooting,” SCHS head coach Dan Wolken said.
The leading scorer for the Warriors was Jocelyn Tena with four points followed by Esmeralda Sacarias with two and Keiley Gomez and Niurka Castro with one free throw each.
The Warriors played at home against Central City on Tues. Jan. 19 and have another home game this week on Fri. Jan. 22 against Columbus Lakeview.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for The Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.