The Schuyler girls soccer team dropped its third match in a row April 20, in a 9-1 battle with visiting Scotus.

Gabriela Rodriguez would score the only Warriors goal against the Shamrocks but was not enough to keep up with Scotus.

For Scotus, Libbie Brzezinski's six goals helped the Shamrocks secure the win over the Warriors.

"Today (April 20) was rough, we probably shouldn't have lost as bad as we did," Schuyler coach Clarissa Eloge said. "We just came out and looked really tired."

Scotus' scoring barrage started early with Larkyn Mahoney netting the first ball of the day for the Shamrocks in the sixth minute of play.

The Shamrocks would be held scoreless for the next 14 minutes until the scoring from Libbie started to kick in. Libbie would net a hat trick over just the next five minutes as Scotus led 4-0 at the 24 minute mark.

Schuyler would show a bit of life on the offensive end of the field with Rodriguez scoring the lone Warrior goal shortly after.

Scotus' offense would be held scoreless for the remainder of the opening half. The Shamrocks led 4-1 at the half.

"It was a rough stuff," Eloge said. "We just didn't look ready."

The Shamrocks would strike quickly in the second half thanks to a goal from Mia Fehringer in the fourth minute of the second half off a penalty kick.

Neither team would score for almost eight minutes until Libbie, once again, made her presence known by kicking one shot into the back of the net in the 12th minute. She would swiftly add her fifth goal of the day less than 20 minutes later to give Scotus a 7-1 lead.

Izzy Kadavy would etch her name into the scorebook adding the eighth goal for the Shamrocks with under 12 minutes to play.

Scotus' final goal of the day came from Libbie as she knocked in her sixth goal.

The Shamrock strikers had help in the scoring affair as Scotus finished with six assists.

Leading Scotus in assists was Ella Hash as she had two on the day. Mahoney, Fehringer and Kadavy also had assists to go along with their goals. Lacie Hartman also recorded an assist for the Shamrocks.

Overall, Scotus finished with over 25 shots on goal as the Shamrocks had control of the ball for most of the game.

Schuyler goalie Judit Maiz may have allowed nine goals but she blocked a lot of the Shamrocks' attempts.

"She did very well today," Eloge said. "She got shot at a lot and she did pretty well at gaining composure and staying with it."

The Shamrocks' defense played well in a match as Schuyler was held to 11 shots. Scotus goalie Faith Weber finished with 10 saves on the day and only allowed one goal.

Prior to the Scotus match, Schuyler faced off against Grand Island Northwest on April 18, falling 10-0. The Warriors also fell 10-0 to Grand Island Northwest on April 15.

"We still got mercy ruled in the second game but they did make it longer," Eloge said. "We were able to keep up with them a little bit longer than we did in the first meeting."

Schuyler's next match is set for Thursday against Lutheran-Northeast for district play. The Warriors closed their regular season after facing Auburn Monday and Lincoln Northwest Tuesday, (after print deadline).

"After this week it all depends on how they come out and perform next week," Eloge said.