Schuyler girls fall to DC, Plattsmouth

Schuyler girls basketball made a big offensive improvement from one game to the next, and posted its highest total of the year, but it still wasn't enough in a pair of losses last week. The Warriors lost 48-6 at David City on Dec. 7 then suffered a 51-21 defeat at the hand of Plattsmouth on Saturday afternoon.

Tuesday on the road, Schuyler was shut out in the first and fourth quarters and scored only one point in the third. The Scouts scored 14 points in the first and 19 more in the third quarter as they built a 27-5 halftime advantage and a 46-6 advantage after three.

“Our varsity battled all night. We hung tough under the boards, often either getting the rebound or preventing them from getting one,” Schuyler Central head coach Richard Godejohn said. “We played aggressive and maintained our energy throughout. So far this season I have been really proud of our team’s attitude and desire to continue to compete.”

Emily Daviu, Judith Vasquez and Addison Vavricek all had three rebounds while Kathryn Tzunux and Gabby Rodriguez added two each, and Niurka Castro and Shirley Trejo both had one board.

Tzunux was the team-high scoring leader with three points while Allison Vavricek had two points and Trejo had one. Neely Behrns paced David City with 17 points while Emily Johnson scored 11 points.

“Kathryn showed why she’s one of our leaders on the court,” Godejohn said. “She continues to make things happen and drives the team to get better.”

The Warriors continued to struggle in the turnover department as they gave the ball away 23 times compared to only 11 for the Scouts.

Against Plattsmouth, the Warriors nearly doubled their previous highest scoring output of the season as they scored 21, but it proved not to be enough as the Bluejays flew away with the 30-point win.

The Warriors were only outrebounded by one, 22-21, by the visitors. Leading the way for Schuyler was Tzunux with nine boards, Daviu and Nalleli Ajualip with three apiece, Trejo with two and Vasquez, Vavricek, Castro and Esmerelda Sacarias with one each.

Midway through the first quarter, the Warriors trailed just 5-3 with points coming on a jump shot by Tzunux followed by a free throw from Castro. The Bluejays went on to score the next six points to take an 11-3 lead at the end of the first.

Three free throws by the Warriors cut Plattsmouth’s lead to 11-6. The comeback was short lived, however, as the Bluejays went on a 16-0 run to end the first half with a 27-6 lead.

Schuyler Central came out after half and played one of its best quarters of the season, outscoring Plattsmouth 13-11 to go into the final quarter trailing 38-19.

The Warriors were shooting for their first win of the season when they played at Blair on Tuesday before hosting Lexington this Saturday.

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0