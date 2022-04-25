Schuyler girls falter against tough foes

The Schuyler Central High School girls soccer team lost two matches last week to Class B contender Grand Island Northwest and Class B’s fourth-ranked team in the Columbus Scotus Shamrocks.

The Warriors were drubbed in both encounters by 10-0 scores in matches that ended midway through the second half due to the mercy rule.

On April 19 the Warriors fell at home to a physical and quick Northwest team that built a 7-0 lead by halftime. Two days later, the halftime deficit was slightly smaller, but Schuyler still faced a 6-0 hole in Columbus against Scotus.

“Northwest is the top ranked team in our conference,” Schuyler head coach Clarissa Eloge said, “so I knew they were going to be a difficult team, plus they have definitely been improving their program in recent years. I knew it was going to be a difficult game, but I didn’t think that we would lose 10-0.”

Schuyler had been playing strong first halves in recent matches before faltering after the intermission break, but against the Warriors they had to play from behind early with a strong wind blowing out of the south into their faces.

“The wind was horrible for the third game in a row but it was also an issue for the other team so it shouldn’t be an excuse,” Eloge said. “This was one of the more disheartening games so far this season. As a team we didn’t appear to have any motivation or drive to do well.”

Lexie Lilienthal posted a hat-trick for GINW scoring three goals while Alexis Julesgard booted in two goals for the visitors.

In the match played against the Shamrocks last Thursday at Wilderness Park in Columbus, the Shamrocks used their physical advantage and their team speed to capture the wind-swept affair.

“Scotus was also very difficult,” Eloge said. “They are ranked near the top of the ratings right now and I feel like our team actually played them better than we did against Grand Island Northwest.”

Scotus scored four goals in the second half ending the match in the 65th minute with their tenth goal of the match.

“This was definitely a game where we played defense almost the entire time,” Eloge said.

The Shamrocks had three players score multiple goals in the match. Emma Brezenski led the way with three goals while Izzie Kadavy and Libbie Brezenski each accounted for two goals against the Warriors.

The two losses dropped Schuyler to 2-10 ahead of the final week of the regular season. Schuyler hosted 2-6 Auburn on Tuesday and finishes at home Thursday against 1-4 Lutheran High Northeast.

