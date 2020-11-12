Schuyler girls golf: Tremendous gains but more to come

It was a season of improvement for the Schuyler Central High School girls golf squad. Even though the Warriors lowered their tournament-best score of the season by 40 strokes over 2019, coach Shanda Hall still knows that her team must do even better in 2021.

“Our team low score this year was a 413. While it was not anywhere near where it needed to be, it was still much better than a year ago,” Hall said. It is realistic that two ladies could earn their tickets to state next season. We have four juniors and a sophomore coming back so the future looks good.”

The Warriors will be losing one of their outstanding golfers in senior Carly Johnson who will be graduating in May. Johnson earned three individual medals during the season finishing 14th at Seward, 12th at York and 13th at the Scotus Invitational held at Quail Run in Columbus. Esmerelda Sacarias also medaled in 11th place at Scotus while Natalia Ruiz placed 16th at the district tournament and missed going to state by three strokes.

Johnson’s low 18-hole total of the season was a 96 at Seward, while Sacarias had her low score of 98 at Scotus and Ruiz hit her low of 101 at the district tournament in Grand Island.