Schuyler girls golf: Tremendous gains but more to come

It was a season of improvement for the Schuyler Central High School girls golf squad. Even though the Warriors lowered their tournament-best score of the season by 40 strokes over 2019, coach Shanda Hall still knows that her team must do even better in 2021.
“Our team low score this year was a 413. While it was not anywhere near where it needed to be, it was still much better than a year ago,” Hall said. It is realistic that two ladies could earn their tickets to state next season. We have four juniors and a sophomore coming back so the future looks good.”
The Warriors will be losing one of their outstanding golfers in senior Carly Johnson who will be graduating in May. Johnson earned three individual medals during the season finishing 14th at Seward, 12th at York and 13th at the Scotus Invitational held at Quail Run in Columbus. Esmerelda Sacarias also medaled in 11th place at Scotus while Natalia Ruiz placed 16th at the district tournament and missed going to state by three strokes.
Johnson’s low 18-hole total of the season was a 96 at Seward, while Sacarias had her low score of 98 at Scotus and Ruiz hit her low of 101 at the district tournament in Grand Island.
As a team, the Warriors finished in seventh place out of 10 teams at the Central Conference tournament and seventh out of eight teams at the district tournament. The varsity team average of the top four finishers was 115.3, while the varsity team average of all five varsity golfers was 119.5.
“I was pleased with our improvement this year,” Hall said. Each individual golfer brought down her strokes per hole average and continued to demonstrate coachability. While we were just a few strokes from sending our first lady to state, the fact that we were talking about state qualifiers has both the ladies and I excited for next season.”
Hall has already seen the excitement moving forward toward 2021 as she noticed some of her golfers out on the course in early November still improving their games before the colder winter weather sets in.
“Improvement happens when athletes put in the time and work outside of practice and outside of the season,” Hall said.
Hall also wished to thank the community, members of the Schuyler Golf Club, and the SCHS administration for all the support they gave the team this past season.
“The support of the program the past two years has been outstanding,” Hall said. “We have made progress in the past two seasons and I look forward to next season to see just what the ladies are capable of accomplishing."
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!