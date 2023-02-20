The Schuyler girls basketball team closed regular season play with two wins over Ralston on Feb. 9 and Buena Vista on Feb. 14 as they also lost on Feb. 10 to Fairbury.

Against Ralston the Warriors won 39-27, they beat Buena Vista 49-41 and fell 52-19 to Fairbury.

In the win over Ralston, four Warriors had a bulk of the scoring as Gabby Rodriguez led with 12 points, Addy Vavricek also finished in double-figure with 11 points while leading the team with 14 rebounds including 10 on offense.

"We put of work into these last couple of weeks, it's the end of the season," Addy said. "I normally am not a big offensive player but I really love boxing out and I really love defense so just tried to implement that into my offensive game today, I was just boxing out and being big and going up strong."

Allison Vavricek and Niurka Castro each scored seven points in the win, the four combined for 37 of the team's 39 points.

"That was a really good win for us, we came in a kind of thought that game might be a toss-up. We were pretty evenly matched when you looked at the season states," Schuyler coach Jason Wehner said. "The girls came out, controlled the offensive glass and I thought we did a great job of breaking their press early in the game. Our press was able to force them into some turnovers and we were able to take advantage, in a big win."

As a team, the Warriors held Ralston to 8 for 50 (16%) shooting while Schuyler shot 13 for 54 (24.1%)

In the win over Buena Vista, Schuyler was led by Rodriguez scoring 18 points and Allison scoring five.

The Warriors shot 16 for 55 (29.1%) from the field as Buena Vista shot 14 for 51 (27.5%).

With the win over Buena Vista in the final regular season game for the Warriors, they finished with a 5-17 record heading into post-season play.

The Warriors played against Blair Monday (after print deadline) with the winner playing South Sioux City Tuesday in the B-5 subdistricts.

Schuyler boys

The Schuyler boys finished the regular season winning one of the Warriors' final four games.

The Warriors lost 76-55 to Ralston on Feb. 9, 62-36 to Fairbury on Feb. 10 and beat Buena Vista 61-33 for the Warriors' lone win of the regular season. Schuyler closed the season with a 59-50 loss to Raymond Central Friday.

Against Ralston, Schuyler fell behind early as the Rams outscored the Warriors 27-17 in the first and 23-9 in the second.

At the half, Ralston led 50-26. The Rams would also outscore the Warriors 20-14 in the third quarter before the Warriors outscored Ralston 15-6 in the fourth.

"They were bigger than we were, it's hard to negate some height. There were times when we didn't rebound as well as we should have," Schuyler boys coach Rod Ruybalid said. "Overall, I was pleased with our shot selection, the shots we took there wasn't a whole lot that I was cringing about."

The Warriors were led by Rico Rodriguez and Gavin Bywater in the loss. Rodriguez had a team-high 20 and Bywater added 18.

The Warriors also fell behind early against Fairbury with the Jeffs taking an 18-4 lead after the first. The Jeffs also outscored the Warriors 25-13 in the second and 11-7 in the third.

Schuyler would close the game by outscoring the Jeffs 12-8 in the final quarter of the 26-point loss.

Bywater finished as the leading scorer for the Warriors with 12 points.

In the Warriors' first win of the season, Schuyler dominated Buena Vista 16-0 in the first quarter. The Warriors also outscored Buena Vista 12-9 in the second to take a 28-9 lead into the half.

The second half was nearly all Schuyler also as the Warriors outscored Buena Vista 14-7 in the third and 19-17 in the fourth.

Schuyler finished the regular season with a 1-19 record, the Warriors also played in the B-5 subdistricts Wednesday (after print deadline) against Bennington with the winner facing the winner of Blair and South Sioux City.