Schuyler girls shutout in final three quarters against David City

For the first quarter of their game against the David City Scouts, Schuyler Central High School girls basketball was as potent as it had been offensively through the first 10 days of the season, scoring eight points.
They weren’t so fortunate in the second, third and fourth quarters when the Scout defense dictated the action and shut out the Warriors over the final 24 minutes.
Eight points tied the high for the year on production in a single quarter. A pair of 3-pointers by Kathrine Tzunux and a driving layup provided the early offense for the Warriors as they trailed on 17-8 after one quarter.
From that point on, the speed and physicality of David City took over and left the Warriors scoreless.
“It looked like we were going to see a lot of scoring at the start of the game,” Schuyler Central head coach Dan Wolken said, “but we could not buy a basket after the quick start that we had. Their height and fast breaking really hurt us too.”
David City extended its lead to 33-8 at half, and 49-8 at the end of three quarters before their reserves took over in the final quarter and outscored the Warriors 11-0 to close out the victory.
David City standout senior Lauren Vandenberg was game high scorer popping in 14 points. She also had 12 rebounds, three block shots, and two assists. Payton Andel and Neely Behrns also hit for double figures with ten points each for the Scouts.
The Scouts hit on 14 of their 18 free throw attempts for a sizzling 78% while the Warriors missed on all four of their attempts from the charity stripe.
The Warriors return to action on Friday when they travel to Lexington for a game scheduled to tip-off at 3:45 p.m. It will be the last game for Schuyler Central before the Christmas break.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for The Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
