Schuyler girls shutout in final three quarters against David City

For the first quarter of their game against the David City Scouts, Schuyler Central High School girls basketball was as potent as it had been offensively through the first 10 days of the season, scoring eight points.

They weren’t so fortunate in the second, third and fourth quarters when the Scout defense dictated the action and shut out the Warriors over the final 24 minutes.

Eight points tied the high for the year on production in a single quarter. A pair of 3-pointers by Kathrine Tzunux and a driving layup provided the early offense for the Warriors as they trailed on 17-8 after one quarter.

From that point on, the speed and physicality of David City took over and left the Warriors scoreless.

“It looked like we were going to see a lot of scoring at the start of the game,” Schuyler Central head coach Dan Wolken said, “but we could not buy a basket after the quick start that we had. Their height and fast breaking really hurt us too.”

David City extended its lead to 33-8 at half, and 49-8 at the end of three quarters before their reserves took over in the final quarter and outscored the Warriors 11-0 to close out the victory.