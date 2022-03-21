Schuyler girls soccer sparkles on defense, work to do on offense

Three games into the 2022 Schuyler Central High School girls soccer season, the defense has looked very tough in allowing only five goals in three matches.

The lack of offense, however, resulted in a 1-0 loss at Aurora on March 17 plus a 1-0 loss to Plattsmouth and a 3-1 defeat to Beatrice at the Plattsmouth Invitational on Saturday.

In the season opening loss at Aurora, the Warriors fought Class B’s seventh-rated Huskies to a 0-0 stalemate into the final minutes of the match. Aurora scored a goal in the 99th minute, the final minute of the second overtime period, to edge out a 1-0 victory.

“For our first game, we controlled the ball fairly well and were able to keep it on our offensive half like we are supposed to,” Schuyler Central head coach Clarissa Eloge said. “Our defense played well and shut down their leading scorer until late in the match when we began to get tired and wear out.”

Schuyler had 12 shots on goal and was led on offense by Gabi Rodriguez, Alyza Arroyo, Maribel Gonzalez, Gissell Fuentes and Jamie Romero.

“Everyone who came in from the sideline did a great job contributing to the exciting game,” Eloge said.

Defensively, Maria Genchi and Isabella Adame gave a strong effort in stopping the Aurora offense. Aurora was quick and controlled possession, but the Warriors were up to the task until the late stages of the match.

Rocio Gonzalez played her first game as goalkeeper for the Warriors and recorded 10 saves.

In the first game of the Plattsmouth tournament, the Warriors fought to another 1-0 loss against the host Blue Devils. Plattsmouth scored the only goal of the match in the 65th minute to secure the victory.

The Warriors relied on several young players to put up another superb effort on defense.

“With the number of freshman we have playing, we did a great job of controlling the ball and communicating with each other,” Dunn said.

The Warriors lost Maribel Gonzalez to an injury in the first half, hurting Schuyler’s play in the middle of the field, but other team members stepped up to lead the offense.

“We were able to get 15 shots on goal,” Eloge said, “But unfortunately, none of them were able to reach the back of the net.”

Gonzalez had another solid game in the net making another 10 saves for the Warriors.

“Defensively, we did well again, but we had a few instances where we looked tired or got beat,” Eloge said. “We are learning from our mistakes and growing because of it.”

In the final match of the tournament the Warriors held Beatrice to one goal in the first half. The score came in the 35th minute and allowed the Lady Orange to take a 1-0 halftime advantage.

Beatrice opened their lead to 2-0 in the 65th minute with another goal.

Schuyler Central’s Gabi Rodriguez scored the Warriors first goal of the season in the 68th minute. Trailing 2-1 with 12 minutes remaining, the Lady Orange scored three minutes later and shut the door on Schuyler’s comeback efforts.

“Many of our players are doing great work,” Eloge said. “We will continue building as a program and I’m excited to see the progress we will my by the end of the season.”

Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

