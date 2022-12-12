Schuyler girls wrestling medal 10, win Crete Invite

Schuyler girls wrestling took home the Crete Invite team title on Saturday finishing with 248 points. They finished 17 points ahead of Grand Island for first place.

In total, 10 Warriors secured medals. Sinai Sanchez, Romilia Pineda and Carolina Carveyal won gold medals. For Pineda, it was her first medal of the season while it was the second for Sanchez and Carveyal.

Miriam Deanda, Lauren and Carly Wemhoff and Gina Alba captured silver medals. Hasley Salgado, Courtney Briones and Angela Velasquez claimed bronze. It was the first medal of the season for Briones and second for Deanda, Lauren, Carly, Alba, Salgado and Velasquez.

"This is one of the best performance we have had in a while. We seem to always start the day on fire and then fizzle out towards the end, but the girls really put it together," Schuyler head coach Mark Wemhoff said. "They kept watching the monitor for the scores between Grand Island and us. The score kept going back and forth.

"The semifinals were huge for us. We had 10 girls in the semis and we won seven. The three that did not make it all came back through and finished third."

Sanchez (5-1) stood atop the podium at 105 pounds with three victories by fall. The sophomore defeated Superior's Cheyenne Stacy at 1 minute, 31 seconds, Adams Central's Heidi Gonzalez at 16 seconds and Grand Island's Addisyn Gates at 3 minutes.

Pineda (5-0) remained undefeated after a four-win meet. Her first two matches were pins under 30 seconds of Central City's Ramona Veliz and Seward County's Savannah Leiting.

After a victory in the semifinals against Lexington's Angelica Velasquez, Pineda defeated Adams Central's Grace Wioskowski in the 120-pound final by fall at 2:41.

Carveyal (6-2) posted three wins Saturday, all coming by first-period pins. She defeated Adams Central's Nevaeh Sorensen, Beatrice's Kristyanna Dibbles and Grand Island's Lluvia Cortez to win the 170-pound division. The win over Cortez in the final was completed in 13 seconds.

Deanda (6-2) won silver at 130. After three wins by fall, the freshman lost to Adams Central's Kayden Sipp in the final by fall at 1:33. Lauren (6-3) competed at 135 and claimed silver following two first-period pins and one second-period pin. Ralston's Dylen Ritchey pinned Lauren at 11 seconds in the final.

Carly (7-2) went 3-1 on Saturday. After a first-round fall, the junior defeated back-to-back opponents by fall at 25 and 30 seconds. Carly lost to Amherst's Reagan Gallaway by pin at 58 seconds in the 140-pound first place match.

Alba (5-2) earned two wins, defeating Fairbury's Aspen Swanda by pin at 1:07 and Lexington's McKenzie Furgison at 30 seconds. The junior lost to Fairbury's Makena Schramm by fall at 3:27.

Salgado (6-3) won three of her four 110 matches. After a semifinal defeat, the senior defeated Grand Island's Brianna Francisco and Beatrice's Jorja Boller by fall for bronze.

Briones, in her first competition of the season, went 3-1. She opened meet with a win over teammates Ester Miranda by fall at 1:36. Beatrice's Morgan Maschmann defeated Briones in the 115 semifinals.

Briones beat her second teammate of the day, Nadia Pond, in the consolation semifinals. The sophomore pinned Sandra Velasquez of Lexington by fall at 2:04.

Angela (7-2) won four of five matches, including winning three straight after losing in the 155 quarterfinals. The senior finished with four pins with the quickest coming at 1:27.

Schuyler's next meet is Saturday at the Platteview Invite.

"We really took a step in the right direction this week. We will see tough teams at the Platteview Invite. Last year, we fell 1.5 points short of winning this tournament," Mark said. "The teams are bigger and better this year, so it will be interesting to see if we can show up again and give these teams a run for their money."

Battle Creek Duals Invite

The Schuyler boys competed in its second duals tournament of the season, placing second at Battle Creek on Saturday.

The Warriors defeated Tekamah-Herman 55-24 and Battle Creek 44-27 in pool play. In the semifinals, they defeated Crofton/Bloomfield 54-17 to advance to the championship dual against Lincoln Southwest. The Silver Hawks won the dual 63-12.

Jason Ramon, Diego Maganda, Trey Svatora, Chris Shannon and Qu'Ran Cook posted three wins for the Warriors. Jesus Hernandez, Brayan Romero, Jonny Medina, Josue Veliz, Luis Carrera, Daniel Garcia and Jorge Monzon won two matches each.

Schuyler def. Tekamah-Herman 55-24: Romero, Svatora, Shannon, Carrera and Cook all posted wins by fall. Cook recorded the fastest fall of 21 seconds against Levi Blackford.

Maganda won by a 19-7 major decision against Alex Braniff and Monzon won by a 10-8 decision over Ty Strode.

Schuyler def. Battle Creek 44-27: The Warriors were victorious in six of the first seven bouts. Svatora won by a 6-2 decision, Hernandez, Ramon, Shannon, Cook and Veliz all won by fall and Maganda posted a 15-10 decision win. Fastest win was Cook's fall at 1:13.

Schuyler def. Crofton/Bloomfield 54-17: Garcia's fall of 21 seconds was the quickest of the dual as he was one of seven Warriors to win by pin.

Monzon, Svatora, Hernandez, Shannon, Veliz, Cook and Garcia pinned their respective opponent.

Lincoln Southwest def. Schuyler 63-12: The Warriors opened the dual with three wins in the first four matches. Ramon pinned Maddox Zegers, Medina defeated Tyler Wilson by a 4-1 decision and Maganda won by a point 4-3 over Garrett Morgan.

The Silver Hawks wound up winning the final 10 matches of the dual, eight by fall, one by decision and one by forfeit.

Schuyler improved its dual record to 7-3. It'll compete in another dual Thursday at Lakeview before competing in its first individual wrestling meet Saturday at Wisner-Pilger.