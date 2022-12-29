Schuyler girls wrestling place fourth in Platteview Invite, medal three

Schuyler girls wrestling took part in the Platteview Invite Dec. 17, claiming the fourth spot with 97 points behind West Point-Beemer. South Sioux City took the top spot.

Three Warriors -- Gina Alba, Courtney Briones and Sinai Sanchez -- all claimed silver.

Alba (8-3) fought for three wins with the first two coming in less than 30 seconds. Her third win came in 2:39, before falling to West Point-Beemer's Claire Paasch at the 3:44 mark.

Briones (6-2) also earned three wins with falls coming at 1:06, 2:45 and 56 seconds. Briones would be topped in the first place match by Sophia Schultz of Raymond Central with a fall at 1:36.

Sanchez (6-2) won one match after a bye in the quarterfinals, Sanchez would pick up a fall at 3:02 in her first match. In the first place match, Sanchez would fall at the 2:55 mark to Madelyn Bohnet of South Sioux City.

Carly and Lauren Wemhoff would each earn multiple wins as Carly managed to pick up two wins and a fourth place finish. Carly would start strong picking up two fall wins at 1:30 and 1:27 in her opening matches before falling in the semifinals and third place match.

Lauren was able to pick up four wins on the day. She split her first two with an opening win in the first round, she would drop her only match of the day in the quarter finals before closing strong with three straight wins including a 2:40 fall victory in the fifth place match.

The Warriors were scheduled for a to take part in the Cryin' Creek Duals on Dec. 19, but Schuyler withdrew from the invite due to poor road conditions.

The Schuyler girls will now look to Norm Manstedt Invitational on Jan. 5 as their next competition on the mats.