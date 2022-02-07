Schuyler Girls Wrestlng: Making more milestones

No matter what happens next week in Omaha, four Schuyler girls will always be remembered among the first 144 that participated in the first Nebraska girls state wrestling tournament.

Those four included two district runners-up and two other bronze medalists among 12 Warriors that competed Saturday at the district tournament in Nebraska City.

Sophomores Carly Wemhoff and Gina Alba came up short of the gold medal but earned an automatic bid to state by making the championship match. Freshman Courtney Briones and junior Hasley Salgado came back from losses earlier in the tournament and won the all-important third-place match.

In the first year of NSAA sanctioned girls wrestling in the state of Nebraska, all the teams in the state were divided into four district locations regardless of class or size. The top three made state in 12 weight classes.

Those that came up just short included sophomore Alekxa Olvera and Angela Velasquez in fourth place. Three other Warriors won at least one match and contributed to what was a second-place team finish in a field of 24 programs. Schuyler scored 95 team points and was just one and a half points behind Norfolk in first place.

Schuyler and Norfolk both advanced four on to state, the most of any teams at Nebraska City.

"We had nine girls seeded in the top four and six of them finished in the top four. The other six were close, and they battled to the end," coach Mark Wemhoff said. "What I admire about our girls is their actions after a match. They are all smiles when they win, but I think their true self of character comes out when they lose. They always show class when shaking the opponents' and opposing coach's hands."

Wemhoff, the wrestler, won twice by pin then ran into 22-1 and 138-pound No. 4 Dylen Ritchey of Ralston in the final. Ritchey led 7-0 when she turned a reversal into a pin in the second period.

Alba followed a similar path, winning in the quarterfinals by a pin in less than a minute before an 8-3 decision in the semifinals sent her to the gold medal match. Stormy Hampton of Millard South ended her run there in the 185-pound tournament by fall at 1 minute, 14 seconds.

Wemhoff and Alba were disappointed, but their reward is the state tournament.

Salgado and Briones had a much more dramatic trip to the medal stand. Briones won her first two matches at 114 pounds by pin before a 15-0 technical fall loss in the semifinals to No. 5 Kylee Plowman of Conestoga. With her season hanging in the balance, Briones stayed alive in the consolation semi thanks to an 11-7 win that included a seven-point third period. Two stalling points, a takedown and a three-point nearfall were the difference in the final two minutes.

Briones then won by pin in the bronze medal match in a wild contest with Morgan Maschmann of Beatrice that saw the two head into the third period tied 10-10. A pin 13 seconds into the final period with Briones starting on top was the difference.

As if the circumstances of her tournament weren't dramatic enough, Salgado might have had an even more climactic run through the 107-pound bracket. Salgado lost in the quarterfinal after starting with a pinfall win then had to win four in a row to get to state. She did, starting with a pin then close victories of 4-3, 6-4 and 6-2.

Salgado trailed 2-1 to start the third in consolation semifinals then scored a takedown and three nearfall points for the win. She was up 4-2 for the final two minutes of the bronze medal match when she secured victory with a reversal and rode out her opponent to the win.

The unfortunate part of Briones and Salgado staying alive was that they eliminated teammates Maddy Pineda and Sinai Sanchez along the way.

"It was tough on me. I had a hard time holding back tears because you're happy to see one move one but feel really bad for the other that knows their season is done," coach Wemhoff said. "These girls love one another but are still so competitive against each other.

"When they were done they still walked off the mat with their arms around their necks and/or waist and consoled each other because they did not want it to come down to that match."

Jessica Ortega, Yessica Garcia and Jazmin Acosta both went 0-2. Natalia Ruiz split four matches and saw her season come to an end in the third round of consolations.

Olvera was 3-2 and suffered a fall 30 seconds into the third place match to 132-pound No. 1 Rylee Hoppe of Norfolk that put an end to her year at 11-5. Velasquez won her first two, lost in the semifinals by pin, rebounded with a pin but then lost to Melissa Smith of Omaha North by pin and ended the season 30-13.

The girls tournament starts the Friday of state tournament week at 12:30 p.m. District winners earn a bye into the quarterfinals. The first girls gold medals will hand be handed out as part of the regular boys tournament that wraps up the next afternoon at 3 p.m.

The four Warriors headed to Omaha will look to continue making history. For those who have to watch and wait for next year, they're already looking toward next season.

"Our girls are already talking about summer leagues and off season competitions. The girls division is only going to get stronger and better," coach Wemhoff said. "The girls are fierce, determined, but also a joy to talk to between matches, and they are developing great relationships with girls from other teams."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach for him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

