Schuyler golf opens with two events

The Schuyler Central High School girls golf team began its 2021 season with appearances at the Seward Invitational on August 27 and at the York Invitational on Sept. 2.

Janel Lopez led the way for the Warriors at Seward as she recorded Schuyler Central’s low round off 114. That was good enough for a 33rd place individual finish. It was a career-best personal record for Lopez.

Esmerelda Sacarias was close behind with a final score of 117 while Jazmine Martinez carded a 128 and Marianna Castillo fired a personal best of 135.

Central Conference powers Grand Island Northwest and York battled for the team title with Northwest finishing with a low of 353, good for first place, and York totaling 387 shots for the runner-up position.

Olivia Ottman of Grand Island Northwest was the individual champion, recording a low score of 82 while Piper Fernau finished two shots off the pace with an 84.

The weather conditions at the York tournament five days later were less than ideal as a steady rain fell on the Warriors.

“The conditions made an already challenging course tough for all of the competitors,” head coach Shanda Hall said.