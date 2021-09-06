Schuyler golf opens with two events

The Schuyler Central High School girls golf team began its 2021 season with appearances at the Seward Invitational on August 27 and at the York Invitational on Sept. 2.
Janel Lopez led the way for the Warriors at Seward as she recorded Schuyler Central’s low round off 114. That was good enough for a 33rd place individual finish. It was a career-best personal record for Lopez.
Esmerelda Sacarias was close behind with a final score of 117 while Jazmine Martinez carded a 128 and Marianna Castillo fired a personal best of 135.
Central Conference powers Grand Island Northwest and York battled for the team title with Northwest finishing with a low of 353, good for first place, and York totaling 387 shots for the runner-up position.
Olivia Ottman of Grand Island Northwest was the individual champion, recording a low score of 82 while Piper Fernau finished two shots off the pace with an 84.
The weather conditions at the York tournament five days later were less than ideal as a steady rain fell on the Warriors.
“The conditions made an already challenging course tough for all of the competitors,” head coach Shanda Hall said.
Sacarias was only three spots from medaling as she recorded the Warriors low score of 108.
“I was very pleased with Esmerelda’s play today,” Hall said. “She left a few putts short, which was to be expected with the wet conditions on the greens. She did read the greens beautifully and her drives were super.”
Other finishes for Schuyler Central were Martinez with a 131, Lopez with a 132 and Castillo with a new personal best of 134.
Grand Island Northwest had another outstanding day as it scored a low of 390 to win the event. York finished 13 shots back with a score of 403.
“Anything under 400 at York is a good day,” Hall said.
Piper Fernau of York used the home course advantage to win the individual title by one stroke over Taylor Mazour from Northwest. Fernau fired a low round of 93 while Mazour carded a 94.
The Warriors golf team competes Thursday at the Lakeview Invitational at the Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.