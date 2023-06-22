Schuyler Juniors returned to the diamond on June 14 to take on the Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg Rebel Juniors.

SOS seemed en route to a shutout win leading 10-0 heading into the fifth inning. However, Schuyler extended the game with six runs in the frame. However, SOS closed out the win with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to secure a 14-6 run-rule win.

Chase Shannon, Talon Andel and Gabe Torres recorded one hit each. Torres and Jacob Hahn drove in two runs each with Andel and Daniel Maiz finishing with one RBI each.

The Warriors sent four different pitchers to the mound on June 14. Chris Shannon earned the start and tossed one-plus inning with five runs allowed on three hits, three walks and two strikeouts.

David Kaasch pitched the most innings, tossing two frames with three unearned runs and two hits. He struck out four Rebels. Nathan Colvin allowed six runs on three hits and two walks in one inning.

SOS plated a run in the first on an error with two outs following a single and a walk. After the first three Rebels reached base in the second, a wild pitch and a two-run single grew the lead to 4-0. An RBI single and RBI groundout concluded a five-run inning.

The Rebels scored two in the third on an error and an RBI single. In the fourth, an RBI double and an RBI single grew the SOS lead to 10-0.

Schuyler sent 11 hitters to the plate in its six-run fifth inning. Torres walked and Colvin reached on an error. After a strikeout, Schuyler got on the board on an SOS error fielding a grounder hit by Hahn that scored Torres and Colvin.

Andel and Maiz walked in a run with the bases loaded and two outs to trim the deficit to 10-4. In his second at-bat of the inning, Torres launched a two-run double to center field to score Colvin and Andel. A ground out ended the inning with Schuyler within four runs.

SOS closed out the game with two bases-loaded walks and a walk-off two-run single.

The Warriors fell to 0-8 as Friday's game at Albion was rained out. Schuyler hosted North Bend for a doubleheader at Merchant Park on Wednesday.