WAHOO - Schuyler Juniors competed in the Class B Area 4 Tournament at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo. The Warriors entered the postseason as the No. 8 seed. On Saturday, they faced top-seed Wahoo.

Schuyler head coach Wade Brashear said the team played its cleanest game of the season, committing just one error. However, the team struggled to generate offense in a 10-0 defeat finishing with just one hit.

In Sunday's elimination game against Valparaiso, the Warriors committed six errors as Valparaiso plated nine runs in the first inning en route to a 16-3 win.

“We played a really fundamental game (Saturday) versus the No. 1 seed. We hadn’t played a morning game all year and we were not awake. We can tell our infield wasn’t there. We went from playing the sharpest game we had and turn around in the morning and we weren’t awake," Brashear said. "It was just a tale of us not being prepared for the next game, the next day. We thought our effort was good (Saturday) and I think we kind of slept on that and thought that would just happen here without us working for it."

Valparaiso sent 13 batters to the plate in the first inning against pitchers Ronin and Nathan Colvin. Valparaiso hit two straight singles and drew a walk to make it 1-0.

A dropped pop-out from shortstop David Kaasch and a fielding error by second baseman Jox Bernal led three more runs.

Nathan Colvin threw a pair of passed balls to make it 6-0. Another error, this one from third baseman Chris Shannon, made it 7-0. A two-run single capped a nine-run first.

Valparaiso scored six runs in the second on three straight doubles that scored four runs and two passed balls.

Of the 16 runs Ronin and Nathan allowed, only six were earned. Ronin pitched 3 and 2/3 innings allowing seven runs, two earned, on five hits and two walks. Nathan gave up nine runs, four earned, on five hits and three walks in 1 and 1/3 innings.

"It's tough when you go pitch and there's routine balls and they don't make plays. Nate did a good job. He wanted to pitch more, Ronin wanted to pitch more," Brashear said. "They did well by being frustrated with what was going on in the team and having to switch back and forth. They both have good baseball knowledge. Both know how to approach, keep guys on base so they both have good ability."

After falling behind 9-0 before stepping into the batter's box, Schuyler answered with a couple of runs in the bottom of the first.

Shannon and David Kaasch opened the game with back-to-back singles. After Chase Shannon moved the runners over 90 feet with a ground out, Nathan lined an RBI sac fly to the shortstop after he attempted to double up Kaasch at second base.

Talon Andel drove in Kaasch on a first-pitch RBI single to make it 9-2. Schuyler's final run came in the fourth on an RBI single from Ronin that scored Andel.

"We kind of walked up and said we played a good game (Saturday), we're going to make these plays," Brashear said. "That's a good learning experience that one game is not the next game and one inning is not the next inning. Our biggest thing is just trying to build camaraderie around the team and that's hard when you're losing."

Schuyler finished its first Legion season in two years without a win. For many of the players on the team, Brashear said, they were playing baseball for the first time.

"I think the biggest thing is just staying as a group, staying in contact throughout the year, inviting the new guys but going back and doing the same thing every day. This is how we're going to run, this is how we're going to warm up. It was kind of new for the culture of baseball here," Brashear said. "Every game I still had to teach. We're going to still do the same routine, so I think the biggest thing is not wavering from our routine even though it maybe didn't seem create that much progress this year, but in the years coming it will. It just takes time, but you got to do it right every day. You can't just give up."

Along with this summer's group, Brashear said they're players at the 14U level ready to make the jump to Juniors next season. The 14U baseball team is coming off a 13-3 season with Ronin getting his first taste of 16U baseball on Sunday.

For the program to take the next step, Brashear said it's going to be important to practice throughout the year. He said the resources will be available at the players' disposal.

“My biggest thing is we’re going to have opportunities for them. The program is going to grow. The kids want to be a part of it and they like it. I think you’re going to see here in the next two years, we’re going to start developing a solid program because we’re just going to stick with the fundamentals and not take excuses," Brashear said. "Losing is tough. We’ve been talking about it all year. I take the wins in the little growth we’ve had from the kids. Life isn’t all about baseball, but baseball helps teach you about life and that’s the biggest thing is raise quality, young men.”