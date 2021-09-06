Schuyler, Keairnes pick up first win

Victory number one of the season is always a relief for any team. The Schuyler Central High School volleyball team found that relief last week in a road victory over Omaha Cornerstone Christian.
New head coach Drey Keairnes and the Warriors earned their first win together 26-24, 27-25, 25-19. Earlier in the week, Schuyler faced Class C-1 No. 1 Lakeview on the road and fell in a three-set sweep. Though the Warriors were no match early, they eventually came around began to find some rhythm in the third set against the top-ranked Lady Vikes.
“It feels good to get to obtain our first win of the season and get that monkey off our back,” SCHS head coach Drey Keairnes said. “The girls played their best defensive game of the year and we looked fluid as a team out there, which is something we have been striving for.”
For the first time this season, the Warriors dominated on both sides of the net. Schuyler smacked down 23 kills compared to 13 for the Cougars.
Natalie Yrkoski led the way for Schuyler Central with eight kills followed by Aylin Portillo with seven, Piper Lefdal with four, Vanessa Uriostegui with two, and Jenny Valora and Alyza Arroyo with one each.
“Offensively we are starting to swing harder and connect better with our attacks, which allowed by Natalie and Aylin to score eight and seven kills respectively,” Keairnes said. “The girls played with confidence and pride, and seeing them celebrate their first win of the season together is a memory I will never forget.”
The Warriors also held a slight edge in ace serves with eight compared to six for the Cougars. Lefdal paced SCHS with three aces while Yrkoski and Emma Jedlicka added two each. Arroyo also recorded one ace serve.
Valora led the Warriors in digs with 12 while Lefdal and Yrkoski added eight each, Portillo had six and Arroyo had 4. Arroyo had all 18 assists recorded by Schuyler.
“It is nice to have one in the W column, but we know we still have a lot of fine-tuning to do in order to turn one win into many,” Keairnes said. “We now have the taste of victory, which leave us hungry for more, and we know that in order to feed that drive we have to keep pushing hard and maximizing our practice times so that we keep trending in the right direction. I am very proud to be coaching this program and look forward to continued success for the Warriors.”
The Warriors began the week on August 31 with a trip to Columbus to take on the Lakeview Vikings. Schuyler struggled early against the Vikings dropping the first two sets 25-6 and 25-8 before playing better in the third set in a 25-16 defeat.
“We knew going in that Lakeview would be a tough battle for us,” Keairnes said. “They are a great team, but we went into it very excited and with the hopes of shocking some people. No matter who we play, we are working on playing with confidence and playing aggressively as a team. It took us a little while to open up and find our stride, but once we did, we showed ourselves that we can compete at a very high level.”
The Warriors recorded six kills in the match with Portillo leading the way with three followed by Yrkoski with two and Lefdal with one. Lefdal recorded the only ace serve for SCHS.
Defensively, Valora totaled eight digs, Lefdal had six, Portillo had four and Yrkoski and Arroyo had three each. Portillo and Yrkoski each had one block on defense. Arroyo had all four assists for the Warriors.
“Being able to play good, tough volleyball against a team of that caliber, no matter the end result, showed us that we have the ability to be great and to find the success we desire,” Keairnes said. “Now it is back to work at practice trying to fix the little things and developing the habit of competing at our peak performance ability consistently through sets and games.”
The Warriors compete in the West Point-Beemer triangular this Thursday in the second and third games then they travel to Fremont on Saturday to participate in the Archbishop Bergan Invitational.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.