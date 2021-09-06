Schuyler, Keairnes pick up first win

The Warriors also held a slight edge in ace serves with eight compared to six for the Cougars. Lefdal paced SCHS with three aces while Yrkoski and Emma Jedlicka added two each. Arroyo also recorded one ace serve.

Valora led the Warriors in digs with 12 while Lefdal and Yrkoski added eight each, Portillo had six and Arroyo had 4. Arroyo had all 18 assists recorded by Schuyler.

“It is nice to have one in the W column, but we know we still have a lot of fine-tuning to do in order to turn one win into many,” Keairnes said. “We now have the taste of victory, which leave us hungry for more, and we know that in order to feed that drive we have to keep pushing hard and maximizing our practice times so that we keep trending in the right direction. I am very proud to be coaching this program and look forward to continued success for the Warriors.”

The Warriors began the week on August 31 with a trip to Columbus to take on the Lakeview Vikings. Schuyler struggled early against the Vikings dropping the first two sets 25-6 and 25-8 before playing better in the third set in a 25-16 defeat.