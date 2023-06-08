For the first time in two years, Schuyler Legion baseball returned to the diamond. On May 30, after four losses on the road, hosted the Albion Juniors in the home opener at Merchant Park.

The Warrior Juniors ended a four-game scoreless streak with five runs. They trailed 6-5 after four innings, but Albion regained its footing with six runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to close out a 13-5 win.

"It turned out to be one of our ballgames. We played well for the first four innings versus a good team. Our woes keep coming at about the fifth inning. We just kind of need to get over that culture of baseball where we keep momentum going, keep our heads up, stay interested in the game pass the fourth inning," Schuyler head coach Wade Brashear said. "Our biggest thing is knowing baseball more, keep the spirits up when we get to that fifth, sixth, seventh innings. We haven't played that much this year. Every other game we've been out of it the first few innings, so it was kind of a surprise for us when we were only down one run. How do we keep going?"

Schuyler featured patient hitting at the plate, drawing five walks and one hit by pitch. Jox Bernal reached base three times, two by walk and one via hit by pitch.

David Kaasch recorded the lone extra-base hit with a double. Chris Shannon, Nathan Colvin and Talon Andel singled once.

Carter Perrin and Kaasch drove in two runs each. Shannon, Colvin, Andel, Keldwig Ramos and Bernal scored once.

"We were a little more disciplined. We just haven't had at-bats. The only at-bats they see are BP (batting practice) when it's working on swinging and making contact, so it's hard to teach discipline without plate appearances," Brashear said. "We definitely made progress on looking at better pitches, being a little bit more controlled at what we're swinging at, getting some base hit but again we still need to be a little bit better. They're pitches that we're swinging at we shouldn't been and there were ones that were there that we weren't swinging at."

On the mound, Shannon earned the start. He threw 4 and 1/3 innings allowing 10 runs, eight earned, on four hits, four walks and five strikeouts. He finished the game with 94 pitches.

Shannon settled into the game after allowing three runs in the first on an RBI sac fly, RBI triple and an error. The Schuyler starter threw a scoreless second inning before allowing two runs on one hit in the third and one run in the fourth.

May 30 was Shannon's first game he started after only coming in as a relief pitcher to start the season.

"Chris (Shannon) is one of our best athletes on the team, so it kind of hurts our fielding when we take him out of the field," Brashear said. "I think it's probably one of the better reasons we were in that ballgame."

Colvin and Andel singled to lead off the second inning with Bernal drawing a free pass to load the bases. Colvin scored on a wild pitch and Perrin walked in a run with two outs to trim the Albion lead to 3-2 after two.

An error, walk by Bernal and a single from Shannon loaded the bases for Perrin. He grounded out to score Ramos with Kaasch following that with a two-run double to center field to make it 6-5.

Albion cleared the bases on an error in the fifth with an RBI single increasing the lead to 10-5. A bases walk and an RBI single capped the six-run frame. A passed ball in the sixth made it 13-5.

Brashear said he was proud of the effort. He said they need more experience and that'll come from more games and practice.

"We just don't know baseball. I would say the majority of our kids are multi-sport athletes too. We don't have high school baseball, so it's just an overall baseball culture and understanding it. It's team cohesion," Brashear said. "When a group of guys sit on a bench and things don't go well for a while, it's easy to get on each other where more experienced teams have more of that team aspect. They know how to work with each other, know how to go through ups and downs, knows how to build team instead of getting on each other."

Schuyler fell to 0-5 on the season. It played at Lakeview Tuesday with the Warriors hosting Lakeview on Thursday. The win-loss record is not the main goal for Schuyler this season, Brashear said. It's about laying the foundation and keeping the players interested.

"Our achievements aren't going to come in wins and losses. Our achievements are going to being fundamental baseball plays, attitudes, at-bats and team cohesion," Brashear said. "If anything, I can see these guys being better men and be better teammates to each other, not only in baseball but throughout their high school sports. That would be the biggest goal. That's one thing why I want to see baseball in the summer because I think it transitions into the school."