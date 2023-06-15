Seven games into the 2023 season the Schuyler Legion Juniors have yet to earn their first win since returning to the field for the first time in two years.

On June 6 and 8, the Schuyler Juniors fell against Lakeview. In the first game Schuyler lost in Columbus to Lakeview in a 12-3 game.

The Lakeview Junior Reds took the lead early by scoring four runs in the first inning to take a 4-0 lead. Schuyler would cut Lakeview's lead to 4-2 in the top of the second.

"We competed for the first few innings, we're still making fundamental errors where there should be one or two run innings when they're hitting the ball," Schuyler coach Wade Brashear said. "We're extending innings by having overthrows or some bobbles."

The Junior Reds were quickly able to score four more runs in the bottom of the inning to lead 8-2.

Schuyler scored their final run of the game in the third and held Lakeview scoreless in the bottom of the inning.

Lakeview would later score four more runs in the fourth inning to take a 12-3 lead and hold through the fifth inning to seal the win.

In the loss, Schuyler finished with four hits as a team including two from Chris Shannon which resulted in an RBI.

"Our bats were turning around better, we're improving as a team," Brashear said.

Shannon also got the start on the mound for Schuyler where he pitched one inning allowing eight runs on five hits and three walks, while striking out two Lakeview batters.

Nathan Colvin then pitched 2 and 1/3 innings where he finished with four runs, four hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

"Pitching was good, we're limited on pitchers with the Legion rules," Brashear said. "I had to keep each guy out there to 45 pitches so they can pitch on one days rest."

In the second game, Schuyler played host to Lakeview and fell 11-6 in the home game.

Schuyler led for most of the game after both teams scored one run in the first the Schuyler Juniors were able to take a 2-1 lead in the second.

Neither Schuyler or Lakeview were able to score a run in the third and both teams scored one run in the fourth.

Schuyler led 3-2 heading into the fifth with Lakeview tying the game at 3-3 in the top of the inning.

Lakeview scored four runs in the top of the sixth to take a 7-3 lead and Schuyler cut their lead to 7-6 after scoring three runs in the bottom of the inning.

Heading into the seventh inning, Lakeview led 7-6 before adding four more runs in the top of the inning to take an 11-7 lead and hold Schuyler scoreless in the bottom of the inning to secure the victory.

Schuyler finished with nine hits in the game including two hits from Shannon and Talon Andel.

Shannon also pitched six innings in his start on the mound where he finished with seven runs allowed, six hits, three walks and seven strikeouts.

Colvin also pitched one inning and allowed four runs on five hits and one walk.

Schuyler also played at Shelby on Tuesday (after print deadline), and their next matchup is set for Friday against Boone Central.

"We're trending in a positive direction but it's hard to lose a lot of games," Brashear said. "We have athletes, we have to build on the baseball mindset and making baseball a priority and continue to get better."