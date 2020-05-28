Schuyler little league season remains in question

Governor Pete Ricketts recently announced that summer baseball and softball teams could begin practicing on June 1 and then begin playing games on June 18.
The tardiness of the beginning of the season has created many changes to the Schuyler Little League summer baseball season that will have an effect on the players and fans alike.
According to Robin Burton, head representative of the summer little league baseball program, coaches and volunteers met on May 20 and agreed on the changes pertaining to their shortened seasons.
“We hope to have some sort of baseball in Schuyler this summer,” Burton stated. “We also feel, however, that Schuyler is not healthy enough to do so at this time.”
Burton also noted that the current guidelines from Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will be extremely hard to follow this summer.
Burton does have hope that some type of games will be held at some point.
“We hope that, with more time, Schuyler will get healthier and we hope the Governor will relax some of his guidelines allowing coaches to their baseball teams more normally," Burton said.
One of the major alterations is that the Didget, Bronco, and Pony teams will not be participating in the Tri-County League this year. Burton stated that of the 18 towns in the league, he believes that only five or six of them have chosen to play baseball this summer. The teams that joined the league this year need to start practicing baseball on June 1, and that simply did not allow enough time for teams to prepare.
The committee plans to have another announcement for the community on their Facebook page by June 22. At that time, it is hoped that there will be a plan in place for some practices and scrimmages for all of the Schuyler teams beginning in late June or early July.
This will only happen if the COVID-19 positive test cases stabilize and if the Governor relaxes some of his guidelines regarding summer baseball. Burton also noted that there will be more information in the June announcement regarding refund options.
The negative impact that the COVID-19 virus has had on many summer activities has been extremely hard on the young athletes who participate in these events.
“The biggest negative to starting a season late is that kids will simply get less baseball,” said Burton. “We hope that most of our kids that signed up in February will, at the very least, come out for baseball next year. Our focus now will be to hit on a few basic skills and fundamentals and to have some fun.”
Above all, Burton stressed that he appreciates the support that his group has been receiving as they try to make decisions regarding summer baseball.
“We are trying to make decisions that we feel are best for our program and for the community of Schuyler," he said.
Doug Phillips is a freelance writer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!