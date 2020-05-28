Schuyler little league season remains in question

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Governor Pete Ricketts recently announced that summer baseball and softball teams could begin practicing on June 1 and then begin playing games on June 18.

The tardiness of the beginning of the season has created many changes to the Schuyler Little League summer baseball season that will have an effect on the players and fans alike.

According to Robin Burton, head representative of the summer little league baseball program, coaches and volunteers met on May 20 and agreed on the changes pertaining to their shortened seasons.

“We hope to have some sort of baseball in Schuyler this summer,” Burton stated. “We also feel, however, that Schuyler is not healthy enough to do so at this time.”

Burton also noted that the current guidelines from Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will be extremely hard to follow this summer.

Burton does have hope that some type of games will be held at some point.

“We hope that, with more time, Schuyler will get healthier and we hope the Governor will relax some of his guidelines allowing coaches to their baseball teams more normally," Burton said.