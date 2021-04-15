 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schuyler March Student Award Winners
0 comments

Schuyler March Student Award Winners

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sertoma, Rotary and National Honor Society awards were handed out to Schuyler students and student athletes for the month of March recently.

Cristal Delgao, Lucy Mendez, Dominic Semerad and Joel Medina were named NHS Student of the Month, Kayli Vavricek and Joel Medina were the Rotarty Student of the Week for March 16, Uriel Alvarado was the Rotary Student of the Week for March 23 and Kaylee Visoso earned the Rotary Student of the Week for March 30.

Cirilo Mejia and Marisol Deanda were given the Sertoma Athlete of the Month, Uriel Alvarado was named Rotary Student of the Month for March 23. Jesus Carrasco earned both the Rotary Student of the Week and Athlete of the Month.

Easton Hall and Judit Maiz are Sertoma Athletes of the Month.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Loseke, Hanel win golds at Aquinas
Sports

Loseke, Hanel win golds at Aquinas

  • Updated

Emily Loseke and Chloe Hanel led a Clarkson/Leigh girls effort that included 15 medals with two golds apiece on April 5 in David City at the A…

Beat up Schuyler girls drop two
Sports

Beat up Schuyler girls drop two

  • Updated

The Schuyler Central High School Girls soccer team continued to battle through a series of leg and knee injuries that have plagued the team du…

Warrior girls drop three
Sports

Warrior girls drop three

  • Updated

After dropping a thrilling 2-1 match at York on March 29, the Schuyler Central High School girls soccer team struggled to find goals in losses…

+2
Schuyler boys win two of three
Sports

Schuyler boys win two of three

  • Updated

The Schuyler Central High School boys soccer team defeated York 3-1 in a road victory March 29 and bashed Columbus Lakeview 5-0 in Schuyler on…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News