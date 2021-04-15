Schuyler March Student Award Winners

Sertoma, Rotary and National Honor Society awards were handed out to Schuyler students and student athletes for the month of March recently.

Cristal Delgao, Lucy Mendez, Dominic Semerad and Joel Medina were named NHS Student of the Month, Kayli Vavricek and Joel Medina were the Rotarty Student of the Week for March 16, Uriel Alvarado was the Rotary Student of the Week for March 23 and Kaylee Visoso earned the Rotary Student of the Week for March 30.

Cirilo Mejia and Marisol Deanda were given the Sertoma Athlete of the Month, Uriel Alvarado was named Rotary Student of the Month for March 23. Jesus Carrasco earned both the Rotary Student of the Week and Athlete of the Month.

Easton Hall and Judit Maiz are Sertoma Athletes of the Month.

