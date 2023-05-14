Schuyler track and field competed in the District B-4 meet at Boone Central on May 9 for a chance to qualify for the NSAA Class B State Track and Field Championships.

The Warriors qualified four boys in seniors Austin McCulloch, Gavin Bywater and Julian Morales and junior Nick Hernandez. It's the most individual boy state qualifiers in a single year for Schuyler since 1998 when five qualified for individual events.

"That was exciting. Everybody that had a chance that got in," Schuyler boys head coach Rick Carter said. "We would have been happy to come back and taken two down, but to be taking five total team. That was great."

Senior Natalie Yrkoski qualified in the long jump and will represent the girls team at state.

Of the five Warrior state qualifiers, four will make their debuts at state this week. McCulloch returns to Omaha for the second straight year.

"There's not much better as a coach when you see somebody qualify for state, especially in Natalie's (Yrkoski) where she hasn't been long jumping very long," Schuyler girls head coach Scott Mollring said. "She was like fifth coming in and we thought she would have to jump pretty well and hope for some good things to happen. She jumped pretty well and some good things happened."

McCulloch automatically qualified for the state meet after reaching the 13-feet mark in the pole vault. The senior finished tied for second with West Point-Beemer's Jax Jacobsen winning the district title at 13 feet, 6 inches.

"Pretty excited," McCulloch said. "It's probably one of my best performances of the year."

McCulloch said his biggest improvement this season was his consistency. He's posted at least 11 feet in every competition this season, surpassing 12 feet three times and reaching 13 feet three times.

In his first time at state last year, McCulloch reached 13 feet for 10th overall. He missed out on the medal stand due to more failed attempts than the two pole vaulters who tied for eighth with the same mark.

"It'll give me a little bit more prepared to do a lot better during that meet, McCulloch said. "Hopefully get up to 13-6 and 14 feet."

Morales earned bronze at districts with a jump of 41 feet, his best mark of the season. The senior earned the final automatic qualifying spot by a quarter of an inch of over Boone Central's Jude Spann.

"I was pretty excited," Morales said. "I didn't really knew I made it until five minutes later but I got pretty excited. I've wanted to make it since last year since I got pretty close."

Last year, Morales was on the wrong side of the cut line as he placed fifth in the triple jump. He said that disappointment made him work him harder this year, specifically on the first two phases of his triple jump routine.

Morales said his goal for state is to hit 43 feet.

"It does mean a lot," Morales said. "I've always said I've wanted to go to state for something and it being my senior year, my last year, it really means a lot. I am really looking forward to state on Wednesday."

Bywater, a two-time state qualifier in cross county, will run at Burke Stadium for the first time after placing third in the 400 with a time of 52.57 seconds.

"That was definitely the goal for this season to make state. Last year was my first year of track, so I wanted to kind of take it a little bit further. I kind of felt like I was making up for lost time," Bywater said. "This season was really cool and making it to state was a good cap for the season. I'm really excited to go to Burke. I heard it's one of the best atmospheres around as far as sporting events go."

The senior took advantage of the opportunity after Wayne senior Sedjro Agoumba, a state qualifier in the 400 last year, false started and was disqualified from the race.

"When I saw his reaction, it was a little bit of mixed emotions," Bywater said. "He qualified last year and I kind of expected him to, so it was a little bit of shellshock watching him having to step off. I kind of realized now that I have to. There's really no excuse to get fourth and not qualify at all."

Bywater said his goal for state is taking in the atmosphere, putting into his legs and run his best race.

"I think it's really cool," Bywater said. "After cross country having a really great year going to state and getting to compete for the second time there and then basketball having a good season individually and then track getting a bunch of PRs and qualifying, I think it's pretty much as ideal as it could be where I'm at. Just being able to do it with four other Schuyler people and compete on the same stage and enjoy it."

Hernandez was the lone Warrior to book his ticket to Omaha as an additional qualifier. In a highly-competitive discus toss, Hernandez placed fifth with a mark of 149-11.

"I was so excited when I heard the news because originally I didn't make it top three. Right then and there I was kind of bummed out," Hernandez said. "I was like well I didn't make it, but I still have another year. The coaches came up to me and told me I did make it. I was exhilarated to say the least."

The junior has been one of the most consistent Warriors on the team. Last year at districts, Hernandez completed a throw of 122-5.

This season, Hernandez has thrown for at least 129 feet five times with his best mark coming at the Central Conference Championships with a mark of 152-3.

"In the beginning of the year and a lot last year, I would walk into meets nervous and I wouldn't really feel the best but as my throws have gone farther, people starting recognizing me and that definitely did boost my confidence up a bit. I'm no longer really nervous walking into any meets any more so that definitely feels good."

Hernandez said he's never been to the state track and field meet as a spectator, so it'll be a totally new experience. Despite finishing fifth at districts, it was the 11th-best district mark in Class B putting him in a position to medal in Omaha.

"At the very least, I'm hoping to PR," Hernandez said. "I really want to PR, but I really do want to hit that 160."

Yrkoski won bronze at districts with a long jump of 15-11.75. The senior qualified for state by 1.5 inches over South Sioux City freshman Bailee Durant.

"Honestly, I was not expecting to qualify," Yrkoski said. "I just started doing long jump four weeks ago so I've only done it three or four times, so I was super excited when I made it."

Yrkoski started the season as a high jump, but after plateauing in that event she decided to give long jump a try. She earned bronze at conference, carrying that momentum into districts.

"It was raining, so I was like just try your hardest. There were so many people telling me different things, so I was just trying to focus long jumping and try to not change something too much. I really just tried my hardest to get into the finals and I ended up being in the top three, so I got to go to state."

The senior will cap her career at Burke. After being named All-Conference Second Team in volleyball in the fall, Yrkoski described what it means to her to represent the girls team at state.

"I was so excited. For years, I've always wanted to go to state track for something. Being able to do it my senior is super exciting for me," Yrkoski said. "It's an honor. Being able to do stuff for Schuyler as I have been. I wouldn't be able to do anything without my coaches. They make a big impact on all of it."

The NSAA Class B State Track and Field Championships began Wednesday at Burke Stadium in Omaha.

Morales and Yrkoski competed in the morning with Bywater running in the 400 prelims in the afternoon.

Hernandez and McCulloch compete at noon Thursday in the discus and pole vault, respectively. The 400 finals is at 3:55 p.m.