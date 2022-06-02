Schuyler raises awareness for little league baseball

Summer time and baseball are more than just a chance to get out of the house. For many in Schuyler, parks and streets manager KJ Colvin said it can provide so much more.

From experiencing a different corner of Nebraska to making new friends to learning about answering adversity, Colvin said little league gives players more than just the fundamentals of the game.

That's why Colvin, who started on the job in January has been trying to bring greater awareness to the city's little league program.

Colvin came to the heartland from Westborough, Massachusetts; and says that while little league baseball has been around for quite some time, this year is the first in a while in which serious investment has been made into the program and facilities.

Although Schuyler doesn't currently field a varsity baseball team, he's hoping continued growth and commitment at this lower level, can begin a trend.

"Schuyler does not have baseball in the school, so that's the big push, to get these kids what they're asking for. When I brought it up to the superintendent back in the winter, he said Schuyler doesn't have the following," Colvin said. "Well, guess what. Every one of these kids on the 14-year-old team is either going to be freshman or sophomore next year, so there's a following of baseball. There is a cry to get baseball into the schools."

The 14-and-under team and 10-and-under squad each features 16 players each, according to Colvin. The 12U has 13 players. Waiting behind those teams are close to 100 kids, age 8 years old or younger, playing tee ball. A Legion baseball team, which features players aged 15-17, was not organized this year, but Colvin said the plan is to have one return next summer.

The game take place at North Park and started two weeks ago. The regular season runs through mid-July before the playoffs begin.

Schuyler competes in the Tri-County Baseball League, which features 18 teams around the area. Colvin said baseball is important to keep the kids active and give them the opportunity to explore different parts of the state they might not otherwise travel to.

"It gets a lot of these kids, who would never have the opportunity to leave Schuyler because they have working-class parents that don't generally travel, a chance to do that. They're just working class people," he said. "It gets these kids out of the city one night a week and a chance to see other parts of the state, and meet other players from other towns, and put their skills to the test."

Colvin said the primary objective of the little league program is to not develop baseball players. While that certainly takes place, the focus is to start developing young men.

"Our goal is to teach these kids that you can give back to your community. Hopefully these kids will be the coaches of the future when they have kids 20 years from now. It's really developing the future generation to be good, solid, productive citizens of the country. We're trying to guide these youth into being great people and set them up for success."

He added that the adversity a baseball player experiences can teach valuable lessons in the real world and how one deals with good days and bad days.

"You face a lot of adversity with baseball. Sometimes you're up, sometimes you're down. Sometimes it works in your favor, sometimes it doesn't. We're trying to help them control their emotions through all that. Sometimes in life, things go your way and sometimes they don't, but tomorrow is another day," Colvin said.

"It's always about the next pitch. You can't change that pitch that just happened, whether it was a strike, a hit, a home run, it doesn't matter because it's already done. Now we need to focus on the next one and look towards the future. That's essentially what we're trying to do here, help these kids develop into good people."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net.

