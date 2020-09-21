Schuyler runners face another tough tes

The Schuyler Central High School cross country teams continued to do well with the boys finishing in sixth place and the girls finishing in eighth at the Central City Invitational Sept. 17.
The Warriors continued their run against outstanding competition with Marisol Deanda streaking to fifth place in the girls competition with a time of 20:01.11 while Hugo Ramon finished in 10th place in the boys division with a time of 17:19.94.
Lexington won the boys team championship with a low score of 26 while St. Paul was the runner-up with a score of 39 and Aurora took third place with a score of 51. There were 12 boys teams entered in the invitational.
Lexington made it a clean sweep by taking the top spot in the girls division as well. The Minutemaids finished with a low score of 56 points, Nebraska Christian took second with 61 points and Grand Island Northwest was close behind in third place with 63 points. Schuyler ended up scoring 105 points. There were 10 teams participating in the girls race.
Other top runners for the SCHS boys were Uriel Alvarado in 39th place with a time of 18:47.69, Kevin Perez in 40th place with a time of 18:55, Gavin Bywater in 44th place with a time of 18:53.23, and Cirilo Mejia in 48th place with a time of 18:59.97. SCHS head coach Rick Carter was pleased with how well his runners did against such tough competition.
“This was a very competitive meet for the boys, so finishing in the top half of the field was a very good team performance,” Carter said. “Hugo Ramon had the best race of his career. Hi time was the fastest time ever recorded by a Schuyler runner on the Central City course. The boys have been working very hard in practice, and that effort is showing in the results.”
In addition to Deanda’s impressive performance in the girls race, other Schuyler runners did well also. Alekxa Olvera finished in 23rd place with a time of 22:01.46, Niurka Castro took 37th place with a time of 23:11.50, Naomi Mejia finished in 54th place with a time of 24:19.16, and Audrey Ruskamp finished in 71st place with a time of 25:52.32. The results were pleasing to SCHS girls head coach Cortland Cassidy.
“I’m really proud of how the girls ran today,” Cassidy said. “We had so many personal bests on the season and even a new school mark. I couldn’t be more proud of how the girls kept fighting. Marisol had a plan to go out with the front runners and hang on to make moves during the second half of the race. She is so good at coming back at the end of races.”
The boys and girls will be competing this Thursday at the North Bend Central Invitational.
Doug Phillips is a freelancer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!