Schuyler runners face another tough tes

“This was a very competitive meet for the boys, so finishing in the top half of the field was a very good team performance,” Carter said. “Hugo Ramon had the best race of his career. Hi time was the fastest time ever recorded by a Schuyler runner on the Central City course. The boys have been working very hard in practice, and that effort is showing in the results.”

In addition to Deanda’s impressive performance in the girls race, other Schuyler runners did well also. Alekxa Olvera finished in 23rd place with a time of 22:01.46, Niurka Castro took 37th place with a time of 23:11.50, Naomi Mejia finished in 54th place with a time of 24:19.16, and Audrey Ruskamp finished in 71st place with a time of 25:52.32. The results were pleasing to SCHS girls head coach Cortland Cassidy.

“I’m really proud of how the girls ran today,” Cassidy said. “We had so many personal bests on the season and even a new school mark. I couldn’t be more proud of how the girls kept fighting. Marisol had a plan to go out with the front runners and hang on to make moves during the second half of the race. She is so good at coming back at the end of races.”

The boys and girls will be competing this Thursday at the North Bend Central Invitational.

Doug Phillips is a freelancer for the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at SCHsports@lee.net

