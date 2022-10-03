Schuyler shut out by Lakeview, three Warriors medal at Aquinas

Schuyler football fell to Lakeview Friday night 60-0. The Warriors suffered their fourth shutout loss of the season as it recorded just 28 yards of total offense.

Lakeview finished the game with 427 yards, scoring 33 points in the first quarter, 13 in the second and 14 in the fourth. The Vikings rushed the ball for 354 yards and seven touchdowns and threw for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

Warriors quarterback Danny Maiz completed 4 of 15 passes for 16 yards and two interceptions. They rushed for 12 yards on 24 carries as Kaleb Martinez recorded 12 yards to lead the team. Kelbin Escobar caught the longest pass of the game, a 14-yard completion.

Brayan Romero led the Warriors defense with seven tackles. Luis Carrera ended the game with three tackles. Jonny Medina, Alvaro Mendez, Chris Shannon, Matthew Gibbons and Chayden Albers posted two tackles each.

"I do believe we're continuing to improve and I saw some good things from our kids in each aspect of the game and also some of the nagging inconsistencies that we're trying to correct," Schuyler head coach Troy Schlueter said. "There were some excellent blocks by the offensive line and then some misses as well. Some good gang tackling and then some diving instead of wrapping up as well. I do like the effort as I said and I'm looking forward to practice this week as we're looking to continue and get more physicality into our game."

The Warriors fell to 0-6 and 0-2 in district play. Schuyler will travel to face winless Arlington on Friday.

Warriors cross country

Schuyler saw three runners medal at Thursday's Aquinas Invite at David City Golf Course in David City.

Gavin Bywater posted the best finish of any Warriors finished the boys race in fourth place with a time of 17 minutes, 43.72 seconds. Seward senior Colin Standifer won the race at 17:04.25.

In the girls race, Miriam Deanda and Gabby Rodriguez earned medals. Deanda clocked in at 21:40.99, good for ninth. Rodriguez finished the race in 11th with a mark of 22:08.82.

The Warrior boys finished the meet in fourth place with 73 points. Fort Calhoun won the team title with 31 points. Adolfo Manzano placed 19th with a time of 18:51.96. Isaac Lucar completed the race in 24th at 19:15.62.

Schuyler girls placed fifth with 69 points. Wayne won the meet with 27 points. Sinai Sanchez missed a medal by less than 12 seconds, placing 16th with a mark of 22:45.23. Destheny Ortega ended the day in 34th place.

"Gavin Bywater had another great race. He has been consistently performing well all season. The race of the day though goes to Gabby Rodriguez," Warriors head coach Rick Carter said. "Gabby has been running tough all year and at the Aquinas meet, she had one of her best performances. I am anxious to see how the year ends up for Gabby."

The Warriors will head to Elks Country Club in Hastings for Thursday's Central Conference Tournament meet.

Warriors golf

Schuyler golf competed in two tournaments last week, capping the week at Friday's Central Conference Tournament at Jackrabbit Golf Course in Grand Island.

The Warriors placed eighth with a team score of 566. Marianna Castillo and Maribel Gonzalez posted the lowest scores for Schuyler, carding a 135. Emily Daviu scored a 140, Sami Krupka shot a 156 and Sofia Ramirez ended the round with a 168.

At Wednesday's Scotus Invite at Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus, Daviu shot the best score for the Warriors with a 130. Castillo and Gonzalez scored a 135 and 145, respectively. Krupka completed the round with a 152 and Ramirez ended the day with a 183. Schuyler posted a team score of 562.

Schuyler returned to Jackrabbit in Grand Island for the Class B-3 District Tournament.